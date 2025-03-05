Automechanika Dubai 2024 showcased 2,229 exhibitors, an increase of 15% year-on-year, representing 62 countries, including 21 international pavilions, highlighting the increased demand from the global market

The latest insights on the successful 2024 edition of the leading automotive aftermarket industry event were revealed during the exhibition’s gathering of advisory board members

Insights revealed electric vehicles (EVs), the Chinese and European automobile market, the strength of the US dollar, logistics challenges, and education expected to lead the agenda during the 2025 edition of the event

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East, has officially announced the results from the 2024 edition of the show during the exhibition's first Advisory Board Assembly of the year, where the trends expected to be discussed during the 2025 edition of the show were outlined, when it returns from 9 – 11 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition welcomed a record 2,229 exhibitors in 2024, an increase of 15% on 2023, representing 62 countries with 21 international pavilions. To facilitate the additional demand, exhibition space also increased by 18%, ensuring the largest Automechanika Dubai to date, with further halls to be added during the 2025 edition, eclipsing previous records once more.

During the three-day showcase, 48,421 visitors from 149 countries were welcomed, where they participated in flagship features, including Automechanika Academy, Innovation4Mobility, the Modern Workshop, AfriConnections, and the Pitstop Challenge, amongst others.

The exhibition also provided a platform for exhibitors from across the automotive aftermarket spectrum to showcase the latest innovations with nine specialised product categories covering everything from parts & components to tyres & batteries, body & paint, and management & digital solutions.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "Automechanika Dubai 2024 showcased the innovation and global reach of the automotive aftermarket industry. With over 2,229 exhibitors from 62 countries and 48,421 visitors, the event was a testament to the industry's commitment to excellence and advancement. From the groundbreaking product launches to insightful discussions at the Automechanika Academy, these reflect the sector's adaptability and forward-thinking approach.

“2025 will build on this positive momentum, further driving conversations around digitalisation, sustainability, and emerging technologies. Our goal is to create even more opportunities for knowledge-sharing, business growth, and global collaboration. We are striving to ensure Automechanika Dubai will continue to be the central platform where industry leaders connect, innovate, and shape the future of mobility.”

During the recent Advisory Board Assembly, a panel of industry experts provided the latest insights and knowledge, highlighting the future trends driving the industry forward and shaping Automechanika Dubai in the coming years.

During the assembly, discussions focused on the trends within the industry, including electric vehicles and the resulting need for specialised services, new skills, and partnerships to service the evolving sector. The rapidly expanding Chinese automaker market was also discussed, as was the strength of the dollar, which is unlikely to impact the GCC market in the short term, but is reducing the buying power from Africa.

Logistics challenges, supply chain disruptions on delivery, and education and skills developments as the automotive industry shifts towards digitalisation and sustainability were also highlighted.

This year will see the three new show highlights added to the exhibition mix, including Commercial Vehicles, which will be dedicated to mining, construction, and agricultural industries, a Road Safety Day will also be introduced, underscoring this key pillar within the exhibition, as well as the Region Focus: Made in GCC feature, which will focus on the GCC’s burgeoning automotive manufacturing industry.

Automechanika 2025 will also see the return of other popular features, including the knowledge-sharing platform, Automechanika Academy, the Automechanika Awards, Africonnections, Modern Workshop, which will have a series of technical seminars, training and live product demonstrations, the popular Pitstop Challenge, Innovation4Mobility and the Lubricants, Base Oil and Additives Conference. Education will remain crucial in the offering, with many features focused on widening participants' knowledge.

“Navigating the future of the automotive aftermarket industry requires proactive alignment and strong collaboration with industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers which underscores the importance of our Advisory Board members. By working together, we identify and keep pace with emerging trends such as digitalisation, sustainability, and EV adoption, enabling us to respond effectively to the evolving landscapewhile also setting new standards for excellence and inclusivity across the industry. This collective effort is essential to advancing the industry and ensuring it remains resilient, competitive, and future-ready,” concluded Bilikozen.

The Automechanika Dubai Advisory Board includes:

Amjed Kallan, General Manager, Bilstein Group

Andrew Marsh, Automotive Engineer

Dirk Fuchs, CEO & Founder, Electric Mobility Consulting LLC

Dr Hamad Al Jassmi, Director of Emirates Center for Mobility Research, United Arab Emirates University

Dr Hamid Haqparwar, CEO, BMW AGMC

Hassanein Alwan , Managing Director, Mineral Circles Bearings

, Managing Director, Mineral Circles Bearings Heiko Seitz, eMobility Leader, PwC

Kivanc Karayol, Regional Director & Sustainability Leader, Volvo Group

Dr Maya Ben Dror, Mobility Expert

Mazen Shamseddin, General Manager, BP Castrol Lubricants

Mohamed Kassem, Franchise Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Mohammed Aqel, Industry Expert

Mesut Urgancilar, Managing Director, Groupauto Middle East & Africa FZCO

Mark Phillips, Automotive Video Host & Editor, Aftermarket Intel

Dr Nima Mehrdadi, Vice President Aftermarket Middle East, Africa, India & Central Asia and Managing Director, HELLA Middle East

Sheerhan Jeeaudeen, Managing Director, ZF Middle East LLC

Subhash Joshi, Vice President and Practice Area Leader, Frost & Sullivan

Automechanika Dubai returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 9 to 11 December 2025.

ENDS

About Automechanika Dubai

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade exhibition in the wider Middle East taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 9-11 December 2025. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach connecting the Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent, Asia and key CIS countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were around € 780* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2024

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.automechanikadubai.com