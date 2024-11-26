New categories to showcase the innovative advancements driving the automotive aftermarket sector

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest event for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East region, has unveiled the shortlisted companies competing for the coveted 2024 Automechanika Dubai Awards.

More than 409 companies entered the awards, with judges shortlisting 54 entries across 13 categories, including two new categories, Mobile Services Provider of the Year and Car Care Specialists of the Year, which form an integral part of the Service Excellence Categories.

Shortlisted companies in the Mobile Services Provider category include Orient Motors, which counts Dubai Taxi, Sharjah RTA, Dubai and Sharjah police, amongst others, to maintain their fleets, underscoring their commitment to excellence in the industry.

Other finalists include Autopro, which provides service centres inside ENOC fuel stations with a primary focus on quick and essential services to customers and rounding out the shortlist is CAFU, which has successfully combined innovation and technology to revolutionise the automotive and mobility sector in the region.

In the Car Care Specialists category, the shortlist includes Meta Mechanics Auto Repair Centre, renowned for offering honesty and transparency to all its customers. They will be joined by Emirati SME D Luxe Car Care, which has become synonymous in the UAE automotive after-sales industry for luxury, quality and trust. Performansion, who, in just two years, has become a leading player in Dubai’s car aesthetics industry, will be joined by AutoMillennium Group, the vehicle transformation experts recognised throughout the UAE and India.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics, at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organisers of Automechanika Dubai, said: "The level of entries to this year’s Automechanika Dubai Awards underscores the transformative advancements and commitment to innovation that define the automotive aftermarket industry. The creativity and forward-thinking displayed by the industry are a testament to its resilience and adaptability as it continuously pushes boundaries to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry."

The highly anticipated Products category has again been popular with entrants and includes several international nominations. In the Innovation Product of the Year, finalists include Saudi-based Ennoventure, Canadian company CAMAUTO, HBC Systems from Denmark, and UAE-based Ferdinand Bilstein Middle East and AutoMillennium Group.

In the Sustainability Product of the Year, the finalists include IGL Coatings, GAT GmbH, ENOC Marketing, Brembo, Beeah, and Taiwanese company Team Young, who have developed a lasting battery power device, eradicating toxic lead acid batteries.

Rounding out the Product category, the Safety Product of the Year finalists include HELLA Middle East for their safety-focused commercial vehicle brake pad and Ferdinand Bilstein Middle East for their Joint play tester designed to increase safety testing, ensuring easy and efficient fault-finding diagnosis.

In the People section, the Women in Automotive Aftermarket category will see Shubhra Srivastava, CEO and Founder of GaragePlug Inc. and AutoPulse, Gaitri Jeswani, Chief Operating Officer, Eurodiesel Services, Mary Munyao, Co-Founder and COO of Yna Kenya, and Bhavika Sachdeva Director of Trinity Lubes and Greases FZC, compete for the title.

Winners will be announced and celebrated at the Awards Ceremony on 11 December 2024, during the Automechanika Dubai trade show, held from 10-12 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

“We wish all our finalists good luck and look forward to welcoming them to the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2024 next month, where each category will be strongly contended,” concluded Bilikozen.

The 21st edition of Automechanika Dubai will showcase more than 2,200 exhibitors from more than 60 participating countries and is expected to attract over 56,000 visitors.

For a complete list of the 2024 finalists, please view the Automechanika Dubai Awards page.

The latest Automechanika Dubai news stories are available on our ‘Press Releases’ page.

