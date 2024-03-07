Sharjah: Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), inaugurated the AUS Career Fair 2024 on campus, which saw the participation of 79 companies from various industries.

Organized by the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA), the event saw more than 1,800 students and alumni who registered to meet with recruiters and industry representatives, seek opportunities for internships and full-time jobs, and expand their professional network. This year saw an increase in the number of represented companies and industries, which included technology and management, finance and banking, sustainability, oil and gas, construction, hospitality, digital communication, real estate development, design and architecture, public relations and many more. Following the event, 705 opportunities were identified that included internships and full-time job offers from 63 participating companies.

AUS Alumnus Medhat Abouzeid, who graduated in Fall 2023 in computer engineering, described his experience in the Career Fair this year as “second to none.”

“Having already started my job search a couple of months ago, getting the opportunity to meet with talent acquisition leads from top tier companies in different industries was exactly what I needed as a graduate looking to kickstart my career,” he said.

AUS student Samir Kabbara also visited the Career Fair, which he thought was “full of chances for students” like him.

“There were many companies that offered a variety of opportunities for different majors in the university. I also found the Career Fair super helpful because I got to meet lots of companies and talk about what I have to offer. It was awesome for making new connections and learning more about different jobs. Plus, the week before Career Fair, I got tips on improving my resume and doing better in interviews through the various preparational workshops. Overall, it was a great day that boosted my confidence for my future career,” he said.

Prior to AUS Career Fair, OAAA organized AUS Career Prep Week where students engaged in workshops, panel discussions and networking events to equip them with valuable skills, ranging from resume crafting to networking strategies, providing practical insights to help them transition from university to the workforce. AUS Career Prep Week also featured a round table discussion by AUS alumni, titled “From AUS to University of Life; The Journey Ahead” that discussed navigating the initial transition, career exploration strategies, building professional networks, upskilling and continuous learning.

“Career fairs bridge the gap between academia and industry, offering students and alumni vital exposure to diverse career pathways and networking opportunities. We have seen the success of our career fairs over the years, with many students securing internships, job offers and valuable professional connections,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

He added: “We take great pride in our commitment to preparing students and alumni for the ever-evolving demands of the workforce. Through our rigorous academic programs, hands-on learning experiences and industry partnerships, we ensure our graduates possess the skills, knowledge and adaptability sought after by employers. The strong reputation of AUS graduates in the workforce speaks volumes about the quality of education and training they receive. Employers actively seek out our students and alumni for their strong work ethic, critical thinking abilities and readiness to contribute meaningfully from day one.”

AUS is ranked number one in the category of employer reputation in the UAE and third in employment outcomes in the UAE, according to QS World University Rankings (2024).

Ghada Abdelkader, Senior Vice President at Crescent Enterprises and AUS Event Strategic Partner, said: “Today, and with the launch of AI, technological advancements are taking place at an increasingly rapid pace, transforming the workforce landscape. At Crescent Enterprises, we recognise the evolving requirements facing the youth in the UAE and the MENA region, as well as the important role of the private sector in supporting students and aspiring entrepreneurs. It is by bridging the gap between academic and work life, be it through workshops or internship opportunities, that we help prepare them for the dynamic job market. Our longstanding partnerships with esteemed institutions, such as the American University of Sharjah, enable us to stay connected with young talents and better understand their changing needs and how we can equip them for the future.”

Speaking about their participation in the AUS Career Fair, Thani Alzaffin, emaratech Group CEO, said: "As a Platinum sponsor of the AUS Career Fair, we are thrilled to engage with the brightest minds and educational experts in pursuit of shaping the future of technology. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to seek out and nurture exceptional talents. We see this event as an opportunity not only to recruit top-tier software engineers but also to inspire and empower the next generation of IT leaders".

Event sponsors included platinum sponsors Emaratech and Mashreq; institutional advancement sponsors BEEAH Group, Crescent Petroleum and Sharjah National Oil Corporation; gold sponsors Al Marwan Group, Nestle, National Network Communications (NNC), Nakheel, Procter & Gamble; silver sponsors AE Seven Morse Architecture & Engineering Consultancies, ARADA, Efficio International Limited - Dubai Branch, PwC Middle East and Unilever; bronze sponsors Coty, Cummins Arabia, Deloitte, Gulftainer, Hashtag Media, Hilti, Horvath, L’Oreal Middle East, Lipton Teas & Infusions, Novartis, Sia Partners, Transmed, Veolia, Visioneers, and Wacker Chemicals Middle East.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-MjKo16k6dA