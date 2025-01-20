Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) welcomed alumni from across the globe for its annual Alumni Reunion homecoming on January 18. Hosted on campus by the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA), this year's event brought together over 600 alumni under the theme "Pay It Forward: Inspiring Future Generations through Education." The evening celebrated the collective power of alumni contributions and support and their impact on AUS students, the university and the community.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, opened the evening with a keynote address that highlighted the vital role alumni play in shaping the university's future.

Sheikha Bodour said : “The AUS Alumni Reunion is a joyful celebration that reaffirms the values that unite us—generosity, excellence, and a commitment to building a better future. Our alumni are leaders in waiting—torchbearers of the transformative power of education. They are building a legacy that will inspire and empower future generations to dream bigger, achieve more, and contribute meaningfully to the world. Their success is a testament to the enduring impact of an AUS education and the community we have built together.”

Following her speech, the event proceeded to showcase the talent, leadership and camaraderie of AUS alumni through various activities and performances. A highlight of the evening was an engaging panel discussion celebrating alumnae leading with vision and driving impact in their respective fields. The panel featured Mouza Al Abbar, Co-Founder of Another and Alabbar Enterprises Group, a visionary leader balancing a large portfolio of businesses; Eman Al Awadi, Chief Information Security Officer at Expo City Dubai, a pioneer in the field of cybersecurity; and Fatema Tussugra Shabbir Tapya, Partner and Business Development Lead at Najmi Furniture, representing a family business with a 50-year legacy in the UAE.

The evening also featured a captivating storytelling segment with alumna Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman to summit Mount Everest.



In addition, guests enjoyed an inspiring performance by renowned Emirati singer and musician Hussain Al Jassmi and another by AUS alumna Dana Al Fardan, whose musical talent captivated and moved audiences. As in previous years, networking remained a core component of the evening. Event sponsors held vibrant sessions, offering alumni the chance to connect with other attendees. A majlis hosted by the AUS Alumni CEO Club provided an intimate setting for discussions between alumni, emphasizing mentorship and professional growth within the AUS community.

For the first time, the Alumni Reunion introduced a ticketed entry as part of its “Pay It Forward” initiative, with proceeds directly contributing to AUS scholarships. Throughout the event, alumni were encouraged to give back and support the next generation of students, reinforcing the AUS community's culture of generosity and shared success.

"Our alumni are the pride of AUS, and their achievements exemplify the transformative impact of an AUS education. Many of our graduates hold top leadership positions today, in addition to serving in various important community roles. They serve as a testament to the values of excellence and generosity instilled at AUS. It was fantastic to be able to celebrate their achievements and contributions, and I am always delighted to see how many alumni still feel connected and grateful to their alma mater year after year. Events like these not only help to create important new connections between our alumni, they also ensure that a strong AUS community spirit thrives both within and outside of AUS’ walls, and reinforce the message that AUS is always home for its alumni," said Chancellor Laursen.

A special moment during the event was the presentation of a handcrafted gift to Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour. The gift featured a portrait of the AUS Main Building, illustrating the vision that brought the university to life 27 years ago. The design incorporated symbolic elements, including the moon, representing leadership and unity, and stars, reflecting the guidance and pivotal role the Al Qasimi family plays in nurturing AUS’ excellence.

Towards the end of the event, a Zeekr X car served as the centerpiece of a competition, inviting alumni to submit innovative business models that contribute to a greener future and awarding a prize for the best idea. The competition highlighted AUS’ recent ranking as the UAE’s top university for environmental sustainability, as recognized in the QS World University Rankings 2025. By inviting alumni to find creative solutions for sustainability, the competition reinforced the university’s dedication to impactful environmental practices and sustainability as a whole.

The evening concluded by honoring alumni who have achieved outstanding successes since graduating from their alma mater. These graduates included Nabil Kenan, Ruba al Nashash, Mariam Fathi, Anam Tariq and Khaled Khawaja. Sponsors were also recognized, including Fast Building Contracting Co., who was recognized as a Legacy Builder; Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), recognized as an Impact Partner; Alef Group, BEEAH and Crescent Petroleum, recognized as Institutional Advancement Sponsors; Al Marwan Group and Sharjah Islamic Bank named as an Opportunity Creator and Zeekr UAE by AW Rostamani Group, recognized as a Smart Mobility Partner.

Link to Video : https://we.tl/t-zt1hPStoYc