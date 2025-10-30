Manama: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has successfully concluded the 2025 IEEE International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering and Computing (IEEE ETECOM 2025), held in October 2025 consisting of two days - 29th in person and the 30th, in a hybrid format at the university’s state-of-the-art campus in Riffa. The event took place in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al-Aseeri, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Space Agency.

This prestigious IEEE conference, attended by over 500 participants, both on campus and online, attracted more than 350 paper submissions representing over 40 countries, highlighting its global stature as a premier platform for research and innovation. Each paper was carefully reviewed by an international committee of over 200 experts, and all accepted research papers were submitted for inclusion in IEEE Xplore digital library, indexed by Scopus, and made available to the global research community.

The opening day featured a rich program of keynote presentations and panel discussions. The conference commenced with an address by Prof. Christian Jutten, Emeritus Professor at Université Grenoble Alpes in France, Honorary Member of the Academic Institute of France, IEEE Fellow, and EURASIP Fellow. He delivered a lecture entitled “Source Separation: From Early History to Recent Advances in Biomedical Imaging, Audio Processing, and Wireless Communication.” This was followed by a lecture from Dr. Hasan Kadhem, Associate Professor at the American University of Bahrain, on “Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Higher Education: Framework and Prototypes for Advancing Decision-Making and Instructional Practice.”

The day also included a thought-provoking panel discussion entitled “Shaping the Digital Future: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Emerging Technologies.” This session brought together experts and researchers to explore the challenges and opportunities posed by rapid digital transformations and emerging technologies. The program continued with a lecture delivered by Prof. Walid Saad, Rolls Royce Commonwealth Professor in Digital Twin Technology at Virginia Tech, United States, and IEEE Fellow. His lecture, “Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)-Native Wireless Systems with Common Sense,” provided an insightful conclusion to the first day’s activities. The day closed with remarks from Dr. Alaaeddine Ramadan, Scientific Committee Chair.

The second day of the conference commenced with a lecture by Dr. Amro Awad, Associate Professor at Oxford University in the United Kingdom and a member of the Oxford Secure Computer Architecture Research Group (OSCAR). His lecture, entitled “High-Performance and Persistent Security Support for Emerging Memory Architectures,” was followed by a series of parallel sessions. These sessions provided a platform for researchers from across the globe to present their papers and projects in a wide range of scientific and technological fields.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Interim President and Provost at AUBH commented: “We are proud to conclude the 2025 IEEE International Conference, which brought together scientists, researchers, and experts from around the world under one roof. This conference has served as a significant international platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas on emerging trends in engineering, computing, and advanced technological disciplines. It has provided a venue for discussing innovative approaches to critical issues such as artificial intelligence, sustainable systems, and communications, while also reflecting AUBH’s growing role in promoting research and strengthening international academic collaboration.

Dr. Almansoori also extended her gratitude to the sponsors and partners who contributed to the success of the conference and emphasized that their support reflects a strong commitment to investing in scientific research and innovation in order to advance technological development at the local, regional, and international levels.

Dr. Alaaeddine Ramadan, Technical Committee Chair, stated: “Hosting this international conference at AUBH demonstrates our commitment to advancing research and collaboration across the engineering and technology sectors. The number of submissions and the caliber of research presented at the conference show that the field is rapidly evolving and that Bahrain is becoming an active player in this growth. This momentum is paving the way for lasting partnerships and practical, research-driven solutions to today’s technological challenges.”