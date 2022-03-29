Dubai, UAE:—The sixth annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum concluded today after three days of programing focused on meeting global short-term energy demand while not losing sight of crucial net-zero goals. This year’s forum was hosted in Dubai alongside the World Government Summit at Expo 2020, giving the event an unprecedented opportunity to convene global energy leaders to examine the geopolitical, energy market, and climate crises shaping the energy system.

As the global community faces urgent energy demand challenges, the Global Energy Forum featured a robust agenda of public discussions and private meetings that addressed the myriad challenges resulting from the crisis in Ukraine. Leaders also discussed the threat of a stalled energy transition, how to enhance energy security, the future of OPEC+ amid geopolitical tensions, and a look ahead to COP27 and COP28—which will be hosted in Egypt and the UAE, respectively.

“There has never been a more critical time to host the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum. As the energy system faces acute challenges stemming from the war in Ukraine and a return to pre-pandemic demand levels, this was a key moment to bring together leaders from around the world to chart a new course towards greater energy security and net zero emissions,” said Randolph Bell, senior director of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. “We are grateful to the World Government Summit and Expo 2020 for hosting the forum this year. These world-class events allowed us to reach new audiences while tapping into their forward-looking agendas.”

The Forum featured dozens of high-level government, industry, and thought leader speakers. Key speakers at this year's Global Energy Forum included H.E. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change; H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); H.E. Belinda Balluku, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Albania; H.E. Alexander Nikolov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Bulgaria; Amos Hochstein, Presidential Coordinator for Energy Security and Build Back Better World; Anna Shpitsberg, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Transformation, US Department of State.

The Global Energy Forum, which was delayed this year due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, will return to its usual location in Abu Dhabi in January 2023. The event will continue to serve as a leading partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event accelerating the world's sustainable development.

The 2022 Global Energy Forum was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. The Forum is convened in partnership with the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Mubadala Investment Company, with Crescent Petroleum as Platinum Co-Chair and CNBC as International Media Partner.

