Dubai is soon to become the backdrop for a celebration of musical brilliance with the rekindling of a beautiful partnership, when artist extraordinaire Atif Aslam and Dubai’s own pioneering Firdaus Orchestra makes their grand return to the Coca-Cola Arena stage on 2nd March, 2024 for the second edition of this unique hallmark event.



Atif’s most popular numbers and soulful melodies like ‘Jeena Jeena’, Rafta Rafta’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ and many more will be accompanied by the symphonic brilliance of the all-women ensemble, under the guidance of gifted conductor, Monica Woodman.

“The Firdaus Orchestra brings a symphonic dimension of musical finesse to the live performance. Each meticulously curated song amplifies the enchantment of every note in these timeless classics. We are honoured to be working with Atif Aslam again and our partnership is a true testament to the power of collaboration and creativity and the deep understanding of each other’s artistry,” comments Woodman on this musical synergy.

Atif Aslam live with the Firdaus Orchestra is brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood in collaboration with Eva Live Middle East and MIDAS Events. The event is presented by Meteora Developers and supported by Dubai Calendar.

“Atif Aslam is renowned for his captivating performances and this concert is a testament to his enduring popularity. Dubai audiences are in for a treat, as this collaboration brings pure class to the forefront and transcends the ordinary, creating an atmosphere of unparalleled musical euphoria and creating memories that will resonate long after the final notes fade away. All the teams behind the scenes are taking immense pride in creating a unique and immersive concert experience ,” shares Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

"Bringing the soulful melodies of Atif Aslam to Dubai is not just about music, but a harmonious celebration of passion and excellence. As the Founder and Managing Director of Eva Live, we strive to create a symphony of unforgettable experiences, and with Atif Aslam, we resonate with the heartbeat of extraordinary moments that linger in the hearts of our audience, transcending boundaries through the universal language of music." - Deepak Choudhary

"Welcoming Atif Aslam to Dubai through Midas Events is not just an occasion, but a testament to the golden touch of exceptional talent and captivating performances. As the Founder of Midas Events, we believe in crafting events that turn moments into memories, and with Atif Aslam, we're gilding the city with an unforgettable experience that sparkles in the hearts of our audience, turning every event into pure gold." - Deepak Pawar

The stage is set…Tickets are available for purchase from coca-cola-arena.com

