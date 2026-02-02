Sharjah: As children took the stage at the first-ever Sharjah’s Little Founders Pitch Competition during the ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026), the future of entrepreneurship unfolded not as an idea, but as a confident reality.

Families, educators, and entrepreneurs gathered to watch young founders pitch businesses spanning food, fashion, sustainability, education, and play. Following a series of pitches, winners were announced across several categories. Meera & Alya received the Creativity and Innovation award, Tnafs was awarded Best Design, Rego received the Highest Profit award, and Words That Grow was named Pitch Competition Winner, receiving AED 4,000 and a family staycation. All participating founders received AED 1,000 in recognition of their participation. In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), and H.E. Najla ِAhmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, prizes were awarded to the winners by H.E. Sara Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa.

The competition was judged by Shaikha Aysha Al Qasimi, Youth Council Member and Community Specialist at General Civil Aviation; Reem Madkour, Co-Founder of The Arab Child Summit; and Ammar Alfarsi, Programs & Events Executive at Sharjah Capability Development. The panel engaged closely with each participant, offering encouragement while probing the thinking behind the ideas presented.

The pitches covered a range of business ideas. Opening the competition was Ghaya Khalid Alwalli, founder of By_Ghaya, who introduced her tea-based brand featuring curated blends and teacups. “I started my business because I wanted to make something of my own and share it with others,” she said.

Energy rose further when Arhama Salah Alshamsi, founder of Drip & Dip, presented his chocolate-covered strawberry cups. “We have white chocolate, milk chocolate, anything you want,” he said with a smile, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

Taha Saley, founder of Its Lit, shared how a personal hobby evolved into a business. “I’ve always loved making candles,” he said. “Now I make candles that are customized using soy wax, colors, and scents.”

Sustainability and play intersected in the pitch by Muhammed Zuhair, founder of ‘Rego’. He explained how the platform gives Lego bricks a second life through reuse and monthly creative challenges. “Rego collects Lego from people who no longer want it, ensures it’s in good condition, and sends it to other kids,” he said. “We also create monthly Lego challenges so you’re not just playing, you’re creating. Rego is the world’s first Lego trading platform.”

Fashion and storytelling took centre stage with Meera & Alya, founded by Sheikha Meera bint Sultan Al Qasimi. The young designer, whose creations are inspired by her favourite books, showcased a collection drawn from the children’s classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea. Inspired by the book’s iconic character, the collection featured playful tiger-print dresses and bespoke sets for girls. “We began by making dresses, and then we made a whole world,” she said.

Purpose-driven entrepreneurship was highlighted by Ibrahim Al Hammadi, founder of Tnafs, an initiative using magnets, bookmarks, and stickers to raise awareness about lung diseases. “I started this because of my brother’s story,” he said. “I want to help others and raise awareness.”

Sweet treats and perseverance were central to the pitch by Lela Soliman, founder of Lela’s Kitchen. “At first, our cookies weren’t very good,” she said. “But we kept trying, and now I love making them and making people happy.” Her booth featured strawberry cream, chocolate chip, and oatmeal raisin cookies that quickly became crowd favorites.

At just nine years old, Rozana Sherif, founder of Rozi’s Creations, impressed audiences with her confidence and craftsmanship. “Each item is made by hand with care,” she said. “Age shouldn’t stop you from following your dreams.” Her products included handmade jewelry, keychains, trays, coasters, and bookmarks.

Environmental responsibility took focus with Mesaed Salim Alkhuzaimi, founder of Words That Grow, a seed-infused paper initiative. “We’re not selling paper,” he said. “We are planting stories. We are responsible for the Earth, and we need to protect it.”

The final pitch came from Alia Binlahij, founder of Weekend Cousins Store, which promotes creativity and offline play through interactive activity boxes. “Kids today are addicted to screens,” she said. “Our boxes help them connect with nature and explore their creativity.”