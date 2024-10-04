Dubai, UAE: The 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) attracted 50,598 visitors from around the world, to learn about the latest technologies in energy, water, clean and renewable energy, digital transformation, cyber security, smart and sustainable cities, smart grids, green mobility, health and safety at home and in the work environment, and sustainability in the oil and gas sector. This year's edition witnessed the participation of 2,800 exhibitors from 65 countries. The exhibition hosted 21 international pavilions from 14 countries.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised WETEX under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The 26th edition of WETEX took place from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

On the sidelines of the 26th WETEX, more than 130 specialised sessions and panel discussions were held, featuring leading experts and specialists from around the world. These sessions highlighted innovation, sustainability, clean energy, electric vehicles (EVs), water treatment and waste management, green mobility, climate strategies, digital integration in energy, decarbonisation, climate finance, digital transformation, smart cities, emerging technologies, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and more.

Knowledge platforms held on the sidelines of day 3 of WETEX recorded a huge turnout of stakeholders and visitors. The diverse seminars and panel discussions on the third and final day of WETEX highlighted diverse topics during the main sponsor, water, SRM, Future Energy Landscape Forum, freezone and health and safety seminars.

About WETEX

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA organises the annual Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), the largest of its kind in the region and one of the most important global events in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable energy, green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors. WETEX offers companies, investors, and visitors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions and technologies designed to accelerate climate action. Participants can also discover investment opportunities in local and regional markets by connecting with thousands of exhibitors, officials, and decision-makers.

DEWA is organising the 26th WETEX from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.