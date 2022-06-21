BOCHUM, Germany - The Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA), chaired by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy (TAG-Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), took part in the Sixth International Conference on the "European Quality Standards in Higher Education." The meeting was organized by the Human Restart Organization at the Convention Center -- the Ruhr University Bochum in Germany.

Participants from a number of European institutions, with education quality experts from Germany, Jordan, Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Algeria, France, Hungary, Finland, the United States of America and Turkey have also attended the Conference, reviewing applied scientific researches in quality science and its standards.

During the Conference, Mr. Yaser Al Nadi, AROQA executive director, presented a research paper entitled: “Digital Learning: Today and Tomorrow”, in which he highlighted the importance of digital education and emphasized the prospect of turning challenges into opportunities, in order to expand access to high-quality education. He further stated that a future foresight strategy becomes an urgent necessity for finding new educational methods that keep pace with today's advancements by regulating e-learning quality standards and explaining their role in the educational process development.

For his part, Mr. Yousef Al-Rawas, TAG-Academy executive director, gave a brief on the Academy’s mission and goals in the provision of training programs in various fields, which mainly focus on sharpening and building youth skills and capacities, pointing to the Academy’s extensive expertise and achievements as well as its outreach at the Arab and international levels. He further paved the way for conducting cooperation with representatives of the attending institutions.

The Conference aimed at establishing cooperation between the involved stakeholders in the application of the European quality standards in higher education, by building communication bridges between specialized European experts and relevant participants from universities and higher education institutions in the Arab World and the Middle East region. That is in addition to concluding agreements and cooperation projects among the participating entities and institutions. Further, the forming of the European-Arab Council for Sustainable Development was also considered.

