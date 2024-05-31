Dubai – To mark World Environment Day 2024, Ariston Middle East is collaborating with and sponsoring the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). The “Emirates Recycling Awards” will take place on June 5th at Dubai Knowledge Park, Block 1, Conference Centre. Ariston will be offering 12 complimentary water heaters to be presented to academic institutions or individuals in celebration of the 27th cycle of the Emirates Recycling Awards event.

The event will feature an official address, exhibits made from recycled materials, and the presentation of awards to the top collectors in recycling campaigns across the categories of families/individuals, academic institutions, and corporations. These energy-efficient products will also be highlighted during the ceremony, showcasing Ariston’s commitment to sustainability.

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus, commended the UAE Government's exemplary efforts in promoting sustainability, stating, “These initiatives serve as a catalyst, inspiring both the public and private sectors to adopt greener, more sustainable practices. We appreciate the UAE's progress in environmental awareness over the years. Government policies strongly support clean energy and reducing carbon footprints, setting an example for government departments, private companies, and individuals to adopt environmentally friendly practices. We are grateful to our customers for choosing energy-efficient water heating systems.”

Ariston Middle East offers a wide range of water heating solutions, including electric water heaters, solar systems, heat pumps, and gas boilers. Over the past two decades, the company has reinforced its commitment to sustainability by incorporating renewable and high-efficiency solutions, such as solar systems and heat pumps, into various projects across the UAE.

The 2023 annual report released in March 2024 reports on the Group's progress in this area. While the target is to save 100 million tons of CO2 emissions by 2030 - the Group’s centenary year, the company’s achievement up to 2023 has already reached savings of 26.5 m tons due to renewable and high-efficiency products developed over years of R&D investment.

Smart Sustainable Comfort for a better future is one of the pillars of the Ariston Group’s strategy. The company avoided 26 million tons of CO2 emissions, an increase of 7 million tons compared to the 2020 base year. In renewable technologies, 49% of its revenues now come from these sources, a 4 percentage point rise from 2022, as compared to the 51% from fossil fuel products. Additionally, 75% of its revenues are derived from H2-ready gas boilers, marking a 40 percentage point increase from 2022, with 20% of these boilers certified H2-ready, significantly contributing to gas boiler revenues in Europe. These achievements highlight Ariston Group's steadfast dedication to reducing environmental impact and leading the market in renewable and hydrogen-ready technologies. The company continues to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, ensuring a better future and the Middle East division is committed to it.

A prime example of Ariston Middle East’s work in this area in UAE is the EMAAR Golf Link villas in South Dubai, a luxurious development of 300 villas with 3- and 4-bedroom options. These villas use solar energy for water heating, with a daily requirement of 200 to 300 litres, stored at 50-60°C, needing around 3050 kWh of energy annually. Ariston recommended the Thermosyphon solar system to meet this demand, ensuring that electric heating accounts for no more than 25% of the total energy use. The systems—KAIROS THERMO GR 200 for 3-bedroom villas and KAIROS THERMO GR 300 for 4-bedroom villas—cover about 76% of the energy consumption, significantly reducing CO2 emissions, gas usage, and energy costs.

Additionally, Ariston’s heat pumps have been implemented in various projects, from hotels and commercial buildings to villas, offices, and shopping centres throughout the UAE. These pumps use a thermodynamic cycle to heat water by capturing free and ecological heat from the air and water, showcasing technology in harmony with the environment. In one notable project, a labour camp in Dubai South, Ariston installed two AR-80 WTP water-to-water heat pumps to meet an annual hot water requirement of 216,000 kWh. Operating at a COP of 4.7, this system saves approximately 165,000 kWh in energy consumption, equivalent to around AED 66,000 per year.

"We're proud to capitalize on Ariston Group's continuous strides in technological innovation to offer sustainable product options. The enthusiastic reception of these solutions in the UAE has been incredibly rewarding," Torner remarked.

About Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)

EEG is a professional working group devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. Established in 1991, it has witnessed phenomenal growth in terms of membership, programmes and partnerships over the past two and a half decades.

Our organisation is open to men and women of all nationalities and all ages. Our member network comprises students, individuals, families, corporate members, federal and local government agencies, universities, colleges and schools, as well as reputed regional and international institutions.

EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combating Desertification (UNCCD) and the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP). EEG is a signatory of the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and hosted the Local Network for Gulf States from 2008-2014. EEG is also a member of the International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN). EEG is viewed as one of the most prestigious environmental groups within the Middle East and prides itself on its environmental achievements.

About Ariston Group

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating. In 2022, the Group reported nearly 2.4 billion euros in revenues. With the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group now employs over 10,000 people, has representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites, and 30 research and development centers across five continents. Listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021, the Group is committed to sustainability through renewable and high-efficiency solutions, continuous technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity systems. Ariston Group operates under global brands like Ariston, ELCO, and Wolf, and iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, Thermowatt, and Ecoflam.