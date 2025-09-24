The event is expected to host over 180 exhibitors across two halls

At the heart of ATM Travel Tech, the Tech & Innovation Hub spans 850m² and offers an immersive zone showcasing demos and augmented experiences across green technology, immersive tech (VR/AR/AI), robotics, and fintech

The Future Stage, centre of the Tech & Innovation Hub, will feature leading companies, global technology leaders, founders and futurists discussing topics such as artificial intelligence, immersive commerce, cybersecurity, and green innovation as well as the returning Start-up Pitch Battle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced the launch of ATM Travel Tech, a new co-located event that will debut at ATM 2026, taking place from 4–7 May 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Evolving from its previous role as a high-growth sector on the show floor, ATM Travel Tech will now span two dedicated halls in recognition of the importance of this rapidly growing market segment, providing an immersive platform for the ideas, innovations and partnerships that will shape the future of global travel.

Anchored in the theme of ATM 2026, “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, the co-located event will explore how groundbreaking solutions are transforming the way journeys are envisioned, booked and experienced. From AI-powered trip planning and immersive commerce to smart mobility, fintech, sustainability and cybersecurity, ATM Travel Tech will showcase the technologies and innovators redefining the travel experience.

Over 180 exhibitors from 30 countries are expected to attend, including leading companies such as Sabre, Travelport, Amadeus, HBX Group, Juniper Consulting, WebBeds, Infinios Financial Services, Travog Expense Technologies. Hundreds of innovators and scale-ups will join them, focused on areas like AI, automation, payments, mobility and next-gen customer experience.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: "As travel technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, we have evolved the scale, ecosystem and offering of ATM Travel Tech to a fully co-located event. Technology is no longer just a supporting element in travel; it is now central to how the entire journey is imagined, delivered, and improved. ATM Travel Tech will serve as a meeting place for the minds and technologies that are reshaping our sector and beyond.”

The decision to position ATM Travel Tech as a co-located event coincides with significant growth in the global travel technology market, which, according to statistics from data specialists Research and Markets, was valued at US$10.7 billion in 2024, with projections to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% to US$18.6 billion by 2033.

As technologies like AI-driven personalisation, immersive commerce, smart mobility, and green innovation become more widely adopted, the travel experience is being transformed at every touchpoint. According to a recent Kaspersky survey, 84% of respondents plan to use AI for future travel. Additionally, advancements in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and fintech are setting a new digital standard for how travel is searched, sold, and experienced.

The expanded ATM Travel Tech event will feature the Tech & Innovation Hub at its core, spanning 850 square meters. This space will provide a firsthand look at the innovations reshaping the travel sector. The dynamic environment will feature several dedicated immersive zones, demos and augmented experiences, with a range of products focused on the full travel tech ecosystem.

The Tech & Innovation Hub will also host the Future Stage, a 250-seat theatre dedicated to thought leadership and next-gen thinking. The conference agenda will include over 25 sessions, more than 30 tech demos and two Start-up Pitch Battles, with key sessions focusing on immersive technology, cybersecurity, robotics and green technology, among others.

"The Future Stage will serve as a launchpad for ideas, ranging from practical applications of new technology to bold predictions about the future of travel. Our goal is to ignite a dialogue among creators, investors, and operators, advancing the conversation into the coming decade,” Curtis added.

ATM Travel Tech, co-located with ATM, benefits from the full travel and tourism ecosystem of the premier international travel and tourism event in the Middle East. Serving as a global marketplace where every part of the tourism value chain comes together, ATM brings together destinations, airlines, hospitality brands, technology providers, media, and policymakers. Now in its 33rd year, the event connects more than 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries and features over 2,800 exhibiting companies across all travel sectors, making it a crucial platform for business development, innovation, and collaboration across the global travel landscape.

ATM Travel Tech will be joined by the expanded IBTM @ ATM, which connects the global MICE community with the Middle East’s fast-growing business events sector, and the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, dedicated to high-net-worth travellers and bespoke experience providers.

