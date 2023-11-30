Dubai, UAE: - Arabian Automobiles Company, the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, furthers its commitment to supporting community initiatives as the official automotive partner of the 2023 Dubai Run. The Nissan Ariya, an all-electric crossover, led the record-breaking participation of 226,000 runners, making it the world's largest free run once more.

This was the second year that the company supported the community fun run, which was the grand finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge. The 2017 started initiative is the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and hopes to inspire a more active and healthier Dubai.

Arabian Automobiles, an automotive pioneer, consistently empowers activities that contribute to the development of the community. The partnership with the Dubai Run celebrates a commitment to fitness and symbolizes Arabian Automobiles’ dedication to providing a sustainable and forward-thinking automotive experience in alignment with broader leadership aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to work, live in and visit.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

