Participants highlight youth entrepreneurship as a critical catalyst for advancing Abu Dhabi’s knowledge economy and driving innovation

Economic leaders say empowering Arab youth requires interactive platforms, targeted training programmes, and strong strategic partnerships

Youth participants acknowledge the growing importance of developing entrepreneurial skills and utilising initiatives to boost their competitiveness

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre, organised a youth circle titled "Enhancing Arab Youth Entrepreneurship in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

The event formed part of the fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers initiative, held from 14–19 September 2025 at the Emirates Foundation headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The youth circle was convened under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and President of the Arab Youth Centre.

The circle brought together 40 Arab pioneers from the initiative for direct dialogue with senior officials from local government entities. Moderated by Saeed Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, the discussion highlighted the growing role of Arab youth in shaping the future economy, with participants exploring practical ways to advance innovation and sustainable development.

Participants underlined that empowering young people in Abu Dhabi requires strong cooperation between the government and private sectors. They noted that building a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem is vital to enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness on the regional and global stage.

Active Engagement from Economic Leaders

The discussion featured prominent economic leaders and experts, including: H.E. Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation; H.E. Marwa Al Mansoori, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Chamber; H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority; Mansour Al Sayegh, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council; Mohammed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou platform; Rashid Salem Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of Licensing Sector, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Ahmed bin Hamouda, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council; Saeed Al Ketbi, Representative of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Mohammed Al Khouri, Representative of Hub71; Obaid Musallam Al Ameri, Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Residents Office, and Mr. Osama Ali and Ms. Rawda Al Dhaheri, Abu Dhabi Global Academy representatives.

Eng. Fatima Al Halami, CEO of the Arab Youth Center, said: “The Young Arab Pioneers initiative serves as a comprehensive practical platform that offers participants unique opportunities to engage with leaders in development sectors and key decision-makers, as well as to connect directly with regional and international investors and experts. The youth circle within the initiative, organised by the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council as a strategic partner, embodies this approach and broadens the horizons for the participating youth.”

She pointed out that the programme is designed to combine specialised training, field visits, and connections with entrepreneurship ecosystems and innovation incubators. “This enables entrepreneurs to advance their projects and transform their ideas into scalable, sustainable models. Through strategic partnerships with leading institutions in Abu Dhabi and the surrounding region, we are committed to providing investment channels, specialised consultations, and extensive networking opportunities within broad economic and knowledge networks,” she added.

Ms. Al Halami highlighted that the system not only supports entrepreneurs throughout the program but also provides a long-term pathway tailored to their future needs through specialized follow-up and ongoing investment opportunities. She stressed that building a strong professional network is essential for ensuring project sustainability and transforming these ventures into influential success stories that contribute to strengthening the Arab knowledge economy and enhancing youth presence in global innovation markets.

Mansour Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said: “This circle serves as a strategic platform for strengthening communication between Arab youth, opening new horizons for collaboration with the Arab Youth Centre. It empowers young entrepreneurs by developing their skills, enhancing their contribution to innovation, and reinforcing their role in driving sustainable economic development at both the local and regional levels.”

He outlined the key priorities for advancing Arab youth entrepreneurship: expanding access to finance, developing practical expertise, and creating regulatory frameworks that foster innovation. The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council is actively responding to these priorities through initiatives that strengthen partnerships with government and private sectors, provide incubator platforms for entrepreneurial ideas, and deliver specialised training programmes to build capacity. These efforts are equipping young entrepreneurs to compete with confidence on both the regional and global stage.

His Excellency emphasised that the circle embodies Abu Dhabi’s deep belief in the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future. He stressed that young people should not wait for opportunities, but rather create them with creativity, innovation, and bold ambition. Such gatherings, he noted, provide invaluable opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s youth to exchange experiences with their peers in the region, strengthening their ability to transform aspirations into impactful entrepreneurial projects that drive sustainable economic development.

Speakers engaged with questions from youth participants, who demonstrated a growing awareness of the importance of developing entrepreneurial skills and a strong eagerness to benefit from the initiatives and programmes available. Participants highlighted that such discussions create a direct channel of communication between economic leaders and young people, strengthening their confidence to lead innovative projects and opening new horizons for entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi and across the region.

The circle concluded by affirming that the partnership between the Arab Youth Centre and the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council stands as a model of institutional synergy. It brings together the Centre’s broad Arab vision with the Council’s active local role in building a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem that empowers Arab youth and reinforces their contribution to the future of the UAE economy.

Ahmed Al Shamsi: Investing in Youth Skills

H.E. Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to host this important session and welcome the distinguished experts participating in the discussion on a vital and strategic topic—empowering Arab youth and expanding the scope of entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “At Emirates Foundation, investing in youth skills is a top priority. Through our strategic pillars, we aim to build a generation capable of leading innovative and sustainable projects. This is achieved through training and capacity-building programs, volunteer and community initiatives, and by supporting entrepreneurship and innovation as key drivers of youth participation in the economy.”

Al Shamsi emphasized that the youth circle serves as a significant platform for exchanging ideas and experiences, opening new horizons for youth to become active partners in shaping the future of the national and regional economy, and contributing to the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori: Enabling Faster Growth for Startups

H.E. Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Registration & Licencing Authority (ADRA), An arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to regulate and develop the business sector in the emirate said:

“We attach great importance to simplifying business processes and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, enabling investors and entrepreneurs to benefit from the Emirate’s dynamic economy. By providing streamlined and efficient company registration procedures, we accelerate the growth of youth-led ventures and support their expansion locally and internationally.”

He continued: “Our initiatives, aligned with economic shifts and digital transformation, encourage entrepreneurship and empower youth to turn their ideas into ambitious ventures. We focus on balancing ease of doing business with long-term sustainability, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for young talent and innovation. We remain committed to continuously improving our legislative and regulatory frameworks to support growth, diversification, and business resilience.”

Marwa Al Mansoori: Abu Dhabi Chamber Platforms Paving the Way for Arab Youth

H.E. Marwa Abdullah Al Mansoori, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Chamber, stated:

“The Chamber is committed to developing specialized platforms that allow Arab youth to showcase their ideas and innovations. These initiatives are not merely promotional tools, but strategic enablers that help transform ideas into scalable startups, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship regionally and globally.”

She added: “Supporting SMEs is a top priority for the Chamber, as they are the backbone of economic diversification. The Chamber’s 2025–2028 roadmap provides a comprehensive framework for youth empowerment. Through the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, we foster a flexible and innovative ecosystem that supports startups, opens new horizons for partnerships, and facilitates their expansion into regional and global markets.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei: Abu Dhabi Global Academy Enhancing Youth Competitiveness

H.E Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, said:

“We are dedicated to equipping Emirati and Arab youth with skills in finance and financial technologies, while offering opportunities to engage with leading global financial institutions. Our efforts focus on enhancing the competitiveness of young talent, and connecting them with international networks that will enable their projects to grow over the long term.”

He added: “We believe that empowering youth with advanced knowledge and skills is a direct investment in the sustainability of the national economy and Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. The Academy strives to be a fully integrated platform for preparing youth for the future economy through specialized education and training in finance and emerging technologies.”

Khalid Al Nuaimi: Building Financial Awareness and Entrepreneurial Mindset

H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said:

“The Federal Youth Authority and the Arab Youth Pioneers initiative share the same mission of empowering youth and fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. The Authority plays a key role in supporting entrepreneurship and advancing financial literacy among Emirati youth through impactful national programs aligned with the Youth Agenda 2031.”

He highlighted: “These include the Young Financial Advisors program, which prepares a new generation of certified financial consultants, the Emirati Neighborhood initiative, which offers a promising platform for entrepreneurship, and the Youth Station—an open commercial incubator that provides workspace, essential resources, and brand support for emerging businesses. All these efforts aim to raise financial awareness among youth, encourage saving and investment, and help them transform their ideas into successful and sustainable ventures.”

Mohammed Al Binali: Numou Platform Driving SME Growth

H.E. Mohammed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou platform, said:

“At Numou, Arab youth are at the core of our strategy. We focus on empowering SMEs by providing access to financing, partnerships, and specialized studies. This support enables young entrepreneurs to break into future-focused sectors such as technology and digital transformation, and to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses.”