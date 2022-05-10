Dubai, UAE: The milestone 10th edition of the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, will be held in Ras Al Khaimah from March 6th to 8th, 2023 at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

This was announced by Adel Al Ali, Chairperson of the Arab Aviation Summit, and Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), at the Authority’s pavilion on the side-lines of the Arabian Travel Market 2022 in Dubai.

Endorsed by Arab Governments and hosted in collaboration with the Authority, the Summit will be supported by global industry partners. The 2023 edition follows the success of the two in-person summits held in 2021 and 2022, which were also among the first physical aviation events held following the pandemic.

Described as the ‘voice of the industry’, the AAS marks the partnership of the three key players in the travel and tourism industry: the public sector, private enterprises and media. The annual event highlights the trends, insights and opportunities driving the continuous growth and development of the Arab aviation and tourism industry. With strong interest already for the upcoming edition, the 2023 Summit will explore new areas and present innovative features that will inspire the industry and participants.

Adel Al Ali, Chairperson of the Arab Aviation Summit, said: “With the pandemic redefining the priorities of the aviation and tourism sector, the Summit serves an important purpose by bringing together all stakeholders to drive joint action that will create long-term value for all. With the industry now gaining momentum, the 2023 edition is set to become a rallying point for more participants from across the world to discuss upcoming trends in the industry, which plays a key role in catalysing economic growth.”

On their support of the AAS 2023, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “With the pace of recovery for both tourism and aviation on the rise, the 2023 Arab Aviation Summit is set to be a platform that will shape the future of our industry. We look forward to bringing together stakeholders from around the world to have impactful and meaningful discussions that will build a stronger, more sustainable, and resilient tourism economy for the future and for future generations.”

AAS 2022, held from February 28 to March 1, underlined the need for greater collaboration and open dialogue between governments, regulators and operators to better support the industry’s recovery. It also highlighted the need for more investment in technology to respond to changing passenger behaviour, which is shifting towards a preference for a seamless and digital experience. The importance of sustainability and the role of the industry in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions was also a key discussion theme.

Supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, Turkish Teknik, T3 Aviation Academy, and others, the 700+ international and local industry experts as well as media representatives who gathered for the 2022 Summit, can yet again look forward to industry workshops and high-profile industry leaders addressing regional and international practices across tourism, aviation, airports and more in the 2023 edition.

