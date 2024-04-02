Ramadan Evening Camps and Spring Break Camps keep kids active and entertained

Make a difference with farmers’ market and sustainable events at Expo City Farm

DUBAI – Please see below details of upcoming news and events at Expo City Dubai. For more information or interview requests, the press office (press.office@expocity.ae) is happy to assist.

Please note that operating hours for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr have changed slightly, applicable to the last day of Ramadan:

Alif – The Mobility Pavilion; Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion; the Vision, Women’s and Stories of Nations Pavilions: 1000-2200

Expo City attractions including Garden in the Sky and Rashid and Latifa’s playgrounds: 1600-2300

From 10 April operating hours will return to 1000-1800 for pavilions and 1400-2200 for Garden in the Sky and Rashid and Latifa’s playgrounds

Enjoy Eid Al Fitr with extended Hai Ramadan and special offers

1700-0000 (until 9 April); 1500-2200 (10-14 April)

Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai’s mosque will be open for early morning Eid Prayers during Eid Al Fitr, when many of Hai Ramadan’s attractions will continue. Entry is AED 20 per person and free for children aged five and under. Visitors will receive free access to Garden in the Sky with the purchase of a single AED 50 pavilion ticket. Alternatively, those with an AED 30 Garden in the Sky ticket can upgrade to any pavilion visit for AED 20.

Jump, slide and vault on The Monster

Until 14 April, 1500-2300

Horizon Avenue, near Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

A thrill-seeker's dream, The Monster, the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, invites youngsters and the young of heart to tackle 42 obstacles designed for the brave and the bold. Take advantage of the “Buy 2 Get 1 free” offer, with tickets priced at AED 110 for adults and AED 95 for children aged 15 and under. Kids aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult; participants must be taller than one metre.

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr with free meals for kids

6-14 April

Various outlets

Enjoy a fun and affordable day out this Eid Al Fitr with complimentary meals for kids aged 12 and under (with every adult meal purchased) at 12 Expo City restaurants, including Indian hotspot Gup&Shup, popular burger concept Philly Jawn by Ghostburger and plant-based café PXB. More information can be found here.

Sign up for Spring Camp (ages 5-12)

Until 12 April, 0900-1430

Vision Pavilion, Expo City Dubai

Every day at Expo City’s Spring Camp is packed with creative activities, hands-on workshops and enriching experiences, from arts and crafts, movement sessions and outdoor escapades. Prices from AED 165 per child per day. Register here.

Clear your weekends for an exciting F&B activation

From 19 April

Across Expo City Dubai

Many of Expo City Dubai’s most popular restaurants will introduce a vibrant new weekend concept which gets underway on 19 April and promises tasty, fun, innovative and wallet-friendly days out. Watch this space for the latest F&B information.

Visit the Expo City Farmers’ Market for Earth Day celebration

End April

Expo City Farm

Get ready for our city's first farmers' market at Expo City Farm in collaboration with local and international partners. Discover a collection of fresh farm goods, enjoy locally sourced honey, homemade sauces and freshly made smoothies and join us in sustainable agriculture and wellness-based activities.

Host a sustainable event at Expo City Farm

Ongoing

Expo City Farm

For companies and individuals looking for a unique venue for their next event, Expo City Farm offers a range of refreshing rental options for special activations including team-building exercises and children’s birthday parties. Guests can learn how the farm is making our city green and fertile while experiencing sustainable agriculture in action and enjoying wholesome farm-to-table dining experiences at the plant-rich café. For enquiries email expocity.farm@expocitydubai.ae.

COMING SOON

Support Wings For Life World Run 2024

5 May

Across Expo City Dubai and simultaneously in 200 other locations worldwide

For the second year running, Expo City Dubai will be the UAE location for global charity event, Wings For Life World Run. Held annually, everyone – young and old, athletes, novices and wheelchair users – is invited to run, or walk, for those who can’t, with all proceeds going towards spinal cord injury research projects. Known for its fun, innovative and inclusive format, participants start together at 1500 UAE time (1100 GMT). Register here.

