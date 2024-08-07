In partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF)، and the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (GSSCPD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a call for applications, inviting Kuwaiti young nationals and residents to participate in the Knowledge Week that will be hosted in Kuwait City, in October 2024.

The Knowledge Week aims to empower Kuwaiti youth by equipping them with future skills and knowledge to contribute to national development and engage in meaningful dialogue with policymakers. The event will take place on 6-10 October 2024. It will introduce keynote addresses and strategic dialogues, enabling participants to connect with decision-makers and relevant figures to come up with actionable roadmaps for strengthening Kuwait’s knowledge infrastructure and sustainable development efforts.

The call for applications to the Knowledge Week in Kuwait is open until 18 August 2024. Youth aged 18 to 29, who are passionate about development and creating innovative solutions to the current national challenges, are eligible to apply. Applications from young women and men from diverse backgrounds, including persons of determination, are strongly encouraged.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “The MBRF aims to introduce the Knowledge Week in Kuwait as a new inspiration for Kuwaiti youth to actively engage in building a knowledge-based society and reinforce their involvement in the sustainable progress of their country. Our goal with this prominent knowledge event is to provide young Kuwaiti talents with innovative perspectives and experiences that will actively contribute to society’s progress and address its challenges.”

Ms. Eman Al-Sharrah, from the National Knowledge Economy Center of the GSSCPD, said: “We welcome the Knowledge Week in Kuwait and encourage the youth to apply to participate in it as we envision the event as a transitional point towards Kuwait’s third National Development Plan and Vision 2035. By nurturing Kuwaiti youth’s talents and ideas, we aim to shape a future where knowledge drives prosperity for the State of Kuwait.”

Emma Morley, UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait, stated: “The UNDP is committed to empowering the youth of Kuwait by equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead their societies. The Knowledge Week is a crucial step in this process, as it provides a platform for collaboration, learning, and leadership in sustainable development.”

In October 2024, the UNDP will host Knowledge Week in collaboration with the MBRF and the GSSCPD. Through the event, it aims to leverage insights from the Global Knowledge Index to address developmental challenges and support Kuwait’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy, aligning with Kuwait Vision 2035. Moreover, it aims to enhance the future skills of Kuwaiti youth. Previously held in Egypt and Jordan, the Knowledge Week plays a pivotal role in encouraging development contributions from youth in both countries while also establishing a vast network of leaders and changemakers.

For more information and to submit applications, please visit the website https://bit.ly/KWinKW

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com