MetaBoundless partnered with, Apparel Group, 6thStreet.com, Algorand Foundation, and Crypto Arabs to bring fans a unique and first-of-its-kind experience.

Apparel Group is proud to be the platinum sponsor of the First-Ever Avatar Concert in the Arab World held on October 20, 2022. The concert drew spectators from around the world, making Arab World’s inaugural Metaverse concert a huge success. MetaBoundless partnered with the Algorand Foundation for this concert to mint NFTs for each concert-goer–serving as their digital ticket into the show. Fans experienced a unique web3/ NFT fashion that further pushed the uniqueness of the first “Concert of the Future”- A Step into the metaverse.

This historic concert was the first step towards getting access to the exciting world of Web3, Metaverse, NFTS, and DAOs. The virtual concert was watched live by fans starring Ragheb Alama and Saad Lamjarred, with Michel Fadel composing new and old hits from these superstars. Through the Metaboundless claims portal, each ticket provided NFT rewards to the audience with unique benefits that will be revealed over time. The concert of the future- A step into the metaverse was the first time Arabic music legends and superstars united in a dynamic series of virtual worlds to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to fans

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO OF Apparel Group said,” As Apparel Group continues its journey on strengthening its position as one of the leading retail conglomerates in the region and globally, we are proud of our strategic partnership with Metaboundless as a platinum sponsor for the First-Ever Avatar metaverse concert in the Arab world. With a digital-first approach, we are committed to being a market shaper through innovation and driving the future of omnichannel retail experience. Our presence in the Metaverse marks another milestone in Apparel Group’s march for the future, one that will have a positive impact in the long run.”

