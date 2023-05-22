Abu Dhabi: Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in collaboration with Geneva Centre for Security Policy, is hosting the first-ever Processes of International Negotiation (PIN) Conference in Abu Dhabi starting today, May 22, 2023 till May 24, 2023. The event is assessing latest developments and trends in international negotiation research, conceptual issues, along with practical solutions in the field of negotiation and diplomatic practice.

The international conference is witnessing the participation of experts, scholars, and practitioners from the fields of international politics, diplomacy, and academia, who are dedicated to advancing the art and science of negotiation in the global arena. The attendees comprise of current and former senior diplomats - including former foreign ministers, undersecretaries, and ambassadors, directors of diplomatic academies, leading young diplomats (and trainees) from around the world and other thought leaders on diplomatic practice.

Drawing on current as well as past transformations, the conference, which was previously held in Germany and Russia, is focussing on three main subjects they are ‘Identity Conflicts in a fragmented World Order’, ‘Africa: Reframing Negotiation’ and ‘China’s New Mediation Role’.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), said: “This conference is a unique and interdisciplinary platform has brought together prominent figures, experts, scholars, and practitioners in the fields of international politics, diplomacy, and academia from around the world. This three-day conference provides a significant opportunity to showcase and discuss the latest advancements and perspectives in international negotiation research, encompassing both theoretical concepts and pragmatic solutions. Through interactive panel discussions, practical book workshops, and other stimulating sessions, we are empowering attendees in identifying effective strategies that can be implemented by foreign ministries worldwide. We are honoured by the presence of our partners in the field of diplomatic practice in this event."

Over the course of three days, participants can attend dynamic panel discussions and workshops aimed at formulating practical and impactful solutions that can be adopted by foreign ministries worldwide. The agenda of this event has been strategically designed to encourage mutual inspiration and fruitful debate among participants.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General, AGDA, said: “I wholeheartedly endorse the immeasurable value that this conference holds for the emerging generation of students. By actively participating in this remarkable event, young minds can gain invaluable insights into the realm of international negotiations and cultivate vital skills that will shape their future endeavors. Through engaging and interactive sessions, coupled with practical workshops, participants will acquire the art of effective communication, critical thinking, and collaborative problem-solving – skills that are of utmost importance for success in today's intricately interconnected world. I firmly believe in the potential of open dialogue and mutual understanding between Emiratis and our esteemed international counterparts, and I am confident that this conference will serve as a catalyst for fostering fruitful exchanges and nurturing a brighter future for all.”

A number of sessions are being held during the conference with prominent speakers from different parts of the world offering insightful information. Among the many speakers, most notably are Willian Zartman, Professor Emeritus at John Hopkins University, Paul Meerts, Senior Associate at Netherlands Institute of International Relations ‘Clingendael’, Dr. Karin Aggestam, Teaching Practitioner (ETP) at the Teaching Academy at Lund University, Sweden, and co-author of ‘Feminist digital diplomacy and foreign policy change in Sweden’ and Mikhail Troitskiy, Professor of Practice in Russian Studies, Department of Political Science.

Some of the sessions being held over the three days of the conference include ‘Negotiating Identity: Cohesion and Fragmentation,’ ‘Realism and Negotiation in the Current Context’, ‘Diplomatic Negotiation: A Double-Edged Sword’, ‘China and Its Neighbours: Mongolia’, ‘Water management on the Jordan and the Nile’, along with a discussion of the book ‘Feminist digital diplomacy and foreign policy change in Sweden’, ‘Fading signals: How fastened Identities undermined strategic stability in the post-Cold War era’ and ‘Russian Perspectives on Chinese Styles of Negotiation’.

As the inaugural edition in the UAE, this conference represents a significant milestone for AGDA, solidifying its commitment to becoming a hub of knowledge and expertise in diplomacy. With its state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to excellence, AGDA provides an exceptional environment for intellectual exchange and learning during the conference. Interested public are welcome to attend on May 24, 2023, and can register on

