Expanded partnership brings live pop-up of Anghami’s newly opened state-of-the-art Anghami Lab entertainment venue

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has been announced as the official partner for MDLBEAST Soundstorm, the region’s biggest and loudest music festival, as part of a strategic partnership renewed for the second year in a row.

For this year’s edition of MDLBEAST Soundstorm, music fans will be immersed in Anghami’s iconic branded pop-up of its newly launched first-of-its-kind innovative entertainment venue “Anghami Lab''. The space will discover an exciting blend of Arabic and Western music, culinary delights, and non-stop activations throughout the 3-day festival, bringing the Anghami music experience to real life, to fans and artists alike.

“We are pleased to renew and expand our strategic partnership with MDLBEAST Soundstorm, a music festival that aligns with the passions at the core of Anghami, and a true reflection of the vibrant and modern face of Riyadh,” said Ahmed AlRasheed, Managing Director of Anghami in Saudi Arabia. “Together, we are confident that we will be able to empower, nurture, and cultivate the future of Saudi Arabia’s local music scene.”

Virtually, Anghami has established a MDLBEAST-special in-app experience, featuring exclusive content from the festival, including daily music and performances by the artists lineup, all collated into curated playlists. “We’ve created the MDLBEAST dedicated page on Anghami to pass on the exciting 3-day festival experience to all of our users. The page doesn’t only include exclusive content, it also features the official MDLBEAT Soundstorm playlist with exclusive MDLBEAST Records content released in Dolby Atmos, to ensure an immersive experience of the MDLBEAST sound. It also includes a selection of podcasts and daily new releases, with chances to claim discounts on selected MDLBEAST tickets, and much more,” said Salam Kmeid, Content Operations Manager at Anghami.

Joined by local, regional, and international music industry professionals, Anghami will also take part in the XP Music Futures, MDLBEAST’s music conference, driving discussions on their latest unprecedented “Sound of Saudi” digital talent hunt, and its impact on the future of Saudi Arabia’s local musical talent.

Talal Albahiti, COO and Head of Talent Booking at MDLBEAST commented: “We are delighted to choose Anghami, the region’s leading music and entertainment streaming platform as our official partner for the second year in a row. We truly believe that our joint efforts will have a stronger impact on the Saudi burgeoning music scene, stemming from our ongoing commitment to foster an even louder entertainment industry in the country that supports homegrown talents.”

“As Saudi Arabia’s music scene is rapidly evolving, we remain committed to constantly refine and enhance our offerings, not only to further strengthen our position as the leading music and entertainment platform in the region, but also to provide our users with a seamless experience both virtually and physically.” Added AlRasheed.

The second edition of Saudi Arabia’s very own multi-day multi-genre music festival returns to Riyadh for 3 incredible nights, on December 1, 2 & 3, with 7 stages, and 200 regional and international artists. From world famous names such as Post Malone, Bruno Mars, and DJ Khaled, to a promising lineup of local talents including Birrdperson, Cosmicat and DJ Aseel, Soundstorm brings an epic music festival and an unforgettable experience!

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and international music, podcasts and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors, available for 75 million registered users.

Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

About MDLBEAST

MDLBEAST LLC is a music entertainment company committed to growing talent, building the regional scene, and advancing the creative economy. MDLBEAST was established following the success of its flagship festival, SOUNDSTORM, in 2019.

Through its focus on artists and talent, MDLBEAST is building a talent infrastructure and providing them with opportunities which put them on global stages. Similarly, through owned events and experiences, content, conversation, fashion, and more, MDLBEAST is helping to build a thriving, and economically sustainable music community in and for the region. MDLBEAST operates under its three corporate arms: XP Music Futures, MDLBEAST PRESENTS and MDLBEAST Record Label.

