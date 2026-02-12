Opening the summit, H.E. Dr Faisal Musleh Al Ahbabi, Acting Executive Director – Communicable Diseases Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, described AMR as an immediate health security challenge, not a future threat

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global health leaders met today at WHX Labs at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for the inaugural AMR Leaders’ Summit to address the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), predicted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to cause up to 10 million deaths annually and a potential $1 trillion in additional healthcare costs worldwide by 2050.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is caused when bacteria and viruses no longer respond effectively to treatment, increasing the severity, complexity and risk of infection. The overuse and misuse of antimicrobials across human, animal and agricultural sectors remain the primary drivers of this escalating health challenge.

H.E. Dr Faisal Musleh Al Ahbabi, Acting Executive Director, Communicable Diseases Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre opened the AMR Leaders’ Summit with a session titled “Tackling AMR in Abu Dhabi: a strategic health priority.” His Excellency emphasised that AMR is no longer a future risk or theoretical concern, but a present reality already shaping clinical outcomes, health system resilience, and health security in the UAE and globally.

He said: “Globally, AMR continues to erode the effectiveness of treatments we depend on every day, such as antibiotics, cancer care and intensive care. Since the World Health Assembly adopted the global action plan on AMR in 2015, we have seen progress, particularly in surveillance. The establishment of WHO GLASS marked a turning point, enabling us to standardise data, identify trends and act collectively.”

The Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) is a global framework designed to standardise and strengthen the collection, analysis and sharing of data on AMR. By providing comparable, high-quality data, GLASS helps inform policy decisions, guide clinical practice and shape international strategies to combat AMR.

His Excellency noted that while surveillance participation has increased, recent findings highlight the scale of the challenge. A 2025 WHO GLASS report indicated that more than 40% of monitored pathogen antibiotic combinations show increasing resistance. Rising resistance levels have been observed across a range of infections, including urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections and COVID-19-associated infections, with MRSA remaining a significant concern, particularly in the Middle East.

Highlighting regional progress, His Excellency stated that in 2024, Abu Dhabi’s surveillance system collected more than 213 isolates in 2024 across 146 surveillance sites, supported by 18 clinical laboratories, reflecting strong participation and a robust surveillance sample.

From this, higher resistance was observed in urinary, respiratory and bloodstream infections. Overall, the results showed that while surveillance is working, AMR is not disappearing. He stressed that AMR is not confined to healthcare, but has a wide-reaching impact on society, the economy and equality.

Dr Souha Kanj, Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Infection Control and Prevention Program at the American University of Beirut (AUB), addressed antimicrobial resistance in conflict zones, highlighting the unique clinical and public health challenges faced in fragile healthcare settings.

Speaking ahead of the summit, she said: “Many global AMR events focus on surveillance data or future projections. This summit, however, emphasises implementation under pressure, that is, how AMR is shaped by disrupted health systems, fragile infrastructure, limited laboratory capacity, and interrupted supply chains.

“These realities are well documented in the Middle East and surrounding regions, where antimicrobial resistance is accelerating in parallel with humanitarian crises, population displacement, and weakened infection prevention and control measures.”

Building on these discussions, the summit will continue tomorrow, exploring themes including leadership in post-pandemic medicine and strategies to combat AMR in Africa. Among the featured speakers, Garance Upham, CEO of XpertOneHealth and President of the AMR Think-Do-Tank will emphasise the importance of understanding the environmental determinants of AMR.

Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director, Informa Markets, said: “Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most pressing healthcare issues of our time. The AMR Leaders’ Summit at WHX Labs provides a crucial space for global experts to share research, exchange insights, and strengthen collaboration through in-person dialogue.”

Chaired by Dr Wael Elamin, Medical Director, M42, the AMR Leaders’ Summit is co-chaired by Prof. Abiola Senok, Chair of Basic Medical Sciences and Professor, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, MBRU; Dr Kavita Diddi, President, Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology (ESCM); and Dr Seema Oommen, Section Head, Microbiology and Infectious Molecular, Burjeel Medical City.

Now in its 25th year, WHX Labs continues to play a leading role in the region’s laboratory and diagnostics sector. The event will conclude tomorrow, having hosted more than 850 exhibitors from 40 countries, with 35,000 professional visits expected. WHX Labs has coincided with WHX, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, combining to deliver the world’s largest healthcare event.

