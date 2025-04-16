As part of its sustained commitment to equipping students for impactful careers in an increasingly competitive landscape, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) successfully hosted its annual “Career Week,” which convened over 30 leading organizations alongside a panel of esteemed speakers representing a wide array of professional fields.

The event served as a dynamic platform for students to engage directly with employers, gain practical insights into evolving labour market trends, and strengthen their readiness for future employment opportunities.

The Career Week featured a panel discussion, spotlighting key industry voices including Mrs. Sana Haji, Associate Director of Human Capital at Mumtalakat Holding Company; Mr. Mohamed Al-Subaiee, Director of Innovate for Bahrain; Dr. Fajer Danish, Assistant Professor at the Royal University for Women, and Mrs. Noora Bucheeri, HR Employee Welfare Manager at Gulf Air Group and a keynote talk by Hend Mahmood, Chief Human Resources Manager at Bahrain Development Bank. These experts shared valuable perspectives on the future of work, emerging industry demands, and the essential skills graduates need to succeed in a rapidly changing professional environment.

In addition to the panel session, the Career Fair hosted a range of interactive career development activities tailored to equip students with the tools necessary for professional success. These included one-on-one career coaching sessions with industry professionals, personalised job interviews, and direct networking opportunities with prospective employers. The activities aimed to support students in identifying employment opportunities aligned with their academic specialisations and career aspirations.

The organizations in attendance represented a diverse cross-section of Bahrain’s key economic sectors, including Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), Al Salam Bank, Ahli United Bank, Bapco Energies, Beyon, Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), Diyar Al Muharraq, Tamkeen, Investcorp, Arthur D. Little, NASS Group, Racing Force Group, DHL, Aleastur, Radio Bahrain, Hope Talents, and several others. Their participation highlighted the robust partnerships between AUBH and leading national and international entities committed to enhancing youth employability and advancing the development of Bahrain’s workforce.

Dr. Amal Al Awadhi, Dean of Students at American University of Bahrain, commented: “We are delighted to organize our third annual Career Fair as part of our ongoing efforts to support students in navigating their transition into the labour market. The event reflects our commitment to encouraging students to engage directly with market trends and understand the evolving demands of various sectors—empowering them to pursue successful and fulfilling professional paths. We extend our sincere appreciation to all participating organisations for their valuable contributions, including the presentation of employment opportunities, and for offering insights and guidance that have significantly enriched our students’ understanding of the job market.”

Dr. Al Awadhi further added: “This annual initiative is a continuation of our broader mission to enhance our students’ capabilities and prepare them for long-term career growth. It aligns with our vision to supply the Bahraini market with well-rounded, skilled graduates across various disciplines, and we look forward to continuing these impactful events, which serve as a vital launchpad for the professional journeys of our students.”

Through initiatives like “Career Week”, AUBH reinforces its role as a catalyst for professional development, dedicated to bridging the gap between academic achievement and workforce readiness in Bahrain and beyond.