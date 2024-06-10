American Business Council - American Chamber of Commerce Kuwait (ABCK-AmCham Kuwait) successfully hosted "The Future of AI: Revolutionizing Industries in Kuwait," forum, an event dedicated to exploring the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on key sectors in Kuwait, particularly education and healthcare. The event took place at Four Seasons Hotel, bringing together leading experts, industry professionals, and stakeholders to discuss the opportunities and challenges of AI integration in these critical areas.

The forum commenced with a welcome address by Alqabandi, who served as the MC for the event, representing ABCK-AmCham Kuwait. Alqabandi set the tone for the day by highlighting the significance of AI in shaping the future of Kuwait's industries and introduced the day's agenda, packed with insightful panel discussions and expert presentations.

The Education panel focused on the impact of AI on education, moderated by Mr. Alaeddine Karim, Chair of ABCK-AmCham Kuwait’s IT/Cybersecurity Focus Group and the Country General Manager for Microsoft Kuwait. Mr. Karim delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of AI in transforming educational paradigms and setting the stage for an engaging discussion.

The Education Panelist included:

Dr. Iyad Abu Doush, Professor of Computer Science at the American University of Kuwait, who shared his expertise in digital accessibility and the role of AI in supporting students with disabilities.

Mr. Naeem Mirza, Vice President, Sales | Robotics & AI at Ai Doctrine, who discussed the integration of AI and robotics in education to promote neurodiversity and enhance learning outcomes.

Mr. Ali Fenjan, Instructor in Computer Science and Engineering at the American International University, who explored AI's role in cybersecurity education and practical applications for students.

Ms. Mona Salem, Acting General ICT Supervisor at the Ministry of Education, who highlighted the integration of technology in education, teacher training, and the potential of AI to revolutionize the overall learning experience.

The Healthcare panel delved into the practical applications of AI in healthcare, moderated by Dr. Mussaad Al-Razouki, Operating Partner at Deerfield Management in New York. Dr. Al-Razouki's opening presentation provided valuable insights into current trends and future potential of AI in healthcare, setting a strong foundation for the panel discussion.

The Healthcare Panelist included:

Ms. Lama Chalhoub, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar Lead at MSD, who discussed AI's role in expanding access to critical medicines and vaccines and its impact on medical innovation.

Mr. Alaeddine Karim, Country Manager at Microsoft Kuwait office, who highlighted the transformative role of AI software in offering streamlined solutions to the healthcare sector.

Dr. Faisal Al-Refaei, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Director General at the Dasman Diabetes Institute, who highlighted AI's potential impact on the role of healthcare professional’s skills and training, patient care, and ethical considerations.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, where attendees engaged with the panelists, followed by the presentation of plaques to the moderators and panelists in recognition of their valuable contributions. Mr. Alaeddine Karim provided the closing remarks, summarizing the key takeaways from the discussions and emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration to harness AI's full potential.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait extends its heartfelt gratitude to all speakers, panelists, and attendees for their active participation and insights, making the "The Future of AI: Revolutionizing Industries in Kuwait" forum a resounding success.

