AmCham Kuwait recently hosted Vendors Day, a quarterly event designed to support U.S. and local vendors in navigating compliance, contracting, and legal requirements in Kuwait. The event, held on November 25, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Farwaniya Auditorium, was an excellent opportunity for vendors to gain valuable insights, connect with peers, and enhance their business practices.

The event commenced with a warm welcome and opening remarks by Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, who outlined the day’s agenda and introduced key participants. Lt. Col. Guerra’s brief remarks added to the event’s informative tone.

Attendees received comprehensive guidance on JCCS registration and compliance from Douglas Dunn, gaining a clear understanding of what is necessary for vendors interested in regional U.S. Department of Defense contracts. This was followed by a step-by-step walkthrough of the SAM.gov registration process, led by a representative from 386th ECONS, providing attendees with the tools needed to manage their accounts efficiently, and a session on the Government Purchase Card (GPC) Program offered an overview of its benefits and compliance requirements. This segment was followed by a presentation by Matthew Paschke, Consul General of the U.S. Embassy Kuwait, who emphasized the importance of U.S. nationals adhering to local laws and regulations, touching on critical areas such as labor, business practices, and residency requirements. He also shared valuable resources available through the U.S. Embassy Kuwait.

Another key segment was the discussion on Combatting Trafficking in Persons (CTIP), presented by Iskandar Atajanow, U.S. Embassy Kuwait Political Officer. This session highlighted the vital role vendors play in preventing human trafficking and provided guidance on implementing effective CTIP programs within their organizations.

The event concluded with closing remarks by Ret. Colonel Douglas Hurst, Board Member and Chair of the Defense, Safety, and Security (DSS) Focus Group, who reinforced the significance of compliance in business practices and thanked participants for their engagement.

Following the formal agenda, attendees enjoyed informal networking and had the chance to explore potential partnerships and services.

Vendor’s Day proved to be an invaluable occasion, providing a platform for knowledge-sharing and fostering connections that are crucial for building successful partnerships with the U.S. Government.

About AmCham Kuwait

The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985. Composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs—both American and Kuwaiti—AmCham Kuwait advocates for American business interests in the State of Kuwait.

For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985