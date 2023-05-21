In a remarkable initiative, AmCham Kuwait joined forces with Zain Group and Cigna Healthcare to host a transformative workshop titled “A Mindful Workplace: Improving Employee Well-being & Retention”. The event went beyond shedding light on the challenges faced by employees encompassing a comprehensive discussion on the importance of holistic well-being programs and actionable steps to develop effective workplace wellness initiatives.

The event commenced with opening remarks from Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, who warmly welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of introducing a new initiative focused on creating a mindful workplace that enhances employee well-being and retention. Swift then introduced Maryam Saif, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Zain Group; and Raed Labaki, Cigna’s General Manager of Middle East (excluding the UAE and Saudi Arabia).

During her presentation, Maryam Saif highlighted that elevated stress and anxiety levels among employees could negatively impact their overall health and well-being, leading to reduced productivity and increased absenteeism. A mindful workplace can address these concerns by fostering an environment that promotes mental and physical health, social connectivity, and emotional resilience.

To achieve this, Zain Group recommends that employers take various steps, including regular assessments of employee needs and expectations, developing tailor-made wellness programs, offering incentives for participation, and providing resources and support for mental health and well-being.

Delivering insightful key takeaways for supporting the workforce, Raed Labaki emphasized the significance of employers demonstrating genuine care for their employees by providing access to essential resources. He cited some of Cigna’s impactful initiatives including the Employee Assistance Program, which enables employees to seek counseling, gain access to mental health professionals, and receive the support, advice, and referrals they may need. The company has also introduced online programs as well as telehealth services, which allow employees to speak with certified medical practitioners about their mental health concerns.

According to Cigna’s 360 Survey, 97% of respondents in the GCC region have experienced at least one symptom of burnout, compared to 94% globally. Additionally, the survey indicated that women are more susceptible to higher stress levels than males, with 94% reporting stress incidents.

Labaki said: “At Cigna, we recognize the importance of a mindful workplace that prioritizes employee well-being and retention. We are committed to providing innovative solutions and recommendations to help employers create a positive and sustainable work environment. We believe that a mindful workplace is not only good for employees' health and well-being, but it’s also beneficial for business success.”

The collaborative efforts of AmCham Kuwait, Zain Group, and Cigna serve as a catalyst for change, driving the creation of mindful workplaces that prioritize employee well-being and retention. By embracing these insights and taking decisive action, organizations can empower their workforce and lay the foundation for sustained success.