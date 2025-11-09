Kuwait City – The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a grand gala dinner at the Four Seasons Kuwait, uniting government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the AmCham community to honor four decades of collaboration, partnership, and impact.

The evening began with a captivating performance by a traditional Kuwaiti band performing the stick dance, followed by welcome remarks from Paola de la Roche, Executive Director of AmCham Kuwait, who invited attendees to leave messages on the commemorative 40th Anniversary Canvas and capture memories at the event’s photo booth.

Mr. Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, delivered opening remarks reflecting on the Chamber’s journey since its founding in 1985 and expressing gratitude to members, staff, the board, and sponsors for their support.

Dr. Rawda Awwad, President of the American University of Kuwait (AUK) and Diamond Sponsor, shared:

"At AUK, we’re building the people who will walk across the bridges that AmCham has built between Kuwait and the United States. For over forty years, AmCham has connected ideas and industries; at AUK, we prepare the graduates who will carry that partnership forward. When business and education work together, we create more than opportunity: we create continuity, understanding, and progress."

The gala honored AmCham Kuwait’s valued sponsors and partners:

Diamond Sponsor: American University of Kuwait (AUK)

Platinum Sponsors: KGL – Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Company and KRH

Gold Sponsor: Gulf Insurance Group (GIG)

Silver Sponsors: Al Tamimi & Company, Kuwait Chemical House Company (KCHC), and Saudi Arabian Chevron

Travel & Tourism Partner: IFA International Travel & Tourism

Hotel Partner: Four Seasons Kuwait

Strategic Partner: Zone Kuwait Company

40th Anniversary Excellence Awards

Presented by Paola de la Roche and Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice-Chair of AmCham Kuwait, the awards recognized members and partners who have made significant contributions to AmCham’s mission. Awardees included:

1) More Than 15 Years of Membership:

American University of Kuwait

Citi

EY

Saudi Arabian Chevron

Equate Petrochemicals

KGL

KRH

Raytheon RTX

Al Mulla Behbehani Motor Co.

Boeing Company

2) Founders and Honorary Members Award:

Mr. Fred Shuaibi

Mr. Jafar Behbehani

3) Most Supportive Raffle Sponsors:

Easa Husain Al-Yousifi & Sons

Union Trading Company (UTC)

4) Travel and Tourism Partner of Choice:

IFA International Travel & Tourism

5) Champions 2025:

KGL

KRH

Lockheed Martin

Saudi Arabian Chevron

6) Pillar of Legal Support Award:

Al Tamimi & Company

7) Business Council Partner:

British Business Forum

German Business Council Kuwait

Portuguese Business Council Kuwait

Indian Business Professionals Council Kuwait

Lebanese Business Council Kuwait

Canadians in Kuwait

8) Printer of Choice:

Platinum Printing Press

9) Trusted Visual Media Partner:

Dlights Event Management Company

A highlight of the evening was the raffle, showcasing the generosity of AmCham Kuwait’s sponsors and partners. Attendees had the chance to win a variety of prizes, including vouchers from Best Al Yousifi, dining and experience vouchers from Crowne Plaza Farwaniya, exclusive dining experiences from Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait, a selection of dining and activity vouchers from Holiday Inn Salmiya, a hotel stay and theme night experiences from Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall, home appliance vouchers from Union Trading Company (UTC), lifestyle and shopping vouchers from Alshaya Group, premium gifts from Desert Star Trading Co., snack boxes from Kitco Company, shopping vouchers from Monoprix, beauty vouchers from Polish & Puff Beauty Salon, and the grand prize round-trip ticket to the United States courtesy of IFA International Travel & Tourism. Winners were celebrated on stage alongside representatives from each sponsor.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Arezou Harraf thanked all members, sponsors, and partners, emphasizing that AmCham Kuwait’s success over four decades has been built on collaboration, inclusion, and shared purpose. Attendees were invited to leave messages on the 40th Anniversary Canvas, creating a lasting keepsake of this milestone celebration.

About AmCham Kuwait

Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. The Chamber advocates for American interests in Kuwait and promotes collaboration, dialogue, and growth across the business community. For more information, visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow @abck1985 on social media.