Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 6th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2025, under the patronage of The Private Office of Sheikh Maktoum Al Maktoum, will open its doors to the public on 7th October, 2025 at Conrad Dubai. A stellar line-up of speakers, thought-leaders, and disruptors who will share their personal experiences and success stories during the 3-day event in Dubai. The summit under the theme Aspire, Inspire, Lead, is set to witness dedicated networking opportunities to build and expand business relationships beyond the day among women committed to each other’s success.

H.E. Sheikha Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director - Integrated Environment Policy and Planning, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, said: “It is a privilege to join this distinguished gathering of women leaders, innovators and changemakers from the Middle East and beyond. This summit is not only a celebration of individual achievements, but also a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we lead with purpose, resilience and vision. As women, we are shaping the future of our societies by advancing equity, strengthening economies and safeguarding our environment for generations to come. I am deeply honoured to serve as Guest of Honour and to stand alongside such extraordinary women who are driving progress and leaving a legacy of leadership that will inspire the region and the world”.

H.E. Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, said: "In my years of service across regions, I have witnessed the transformative power of women in driving peace, resilience, and innovation. The Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit is not just a platform to celebrate achievements, but also a space to exchange perspectives that strengthen inclusive leadership worldwide. I look forward to contributing to this dialogue in Dubai, where together we can envision societies that thrive on equality and collaboration.

H.E. Arusha Cooray, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: "As an economist and diplomat, I have witnessed the critical role women play in shaping resilient economies and inclusive societies. The Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit 2025 is a unique forum to discuss ideas, exchange knowledge, and explore how women leaders can drive innovation, policy, and sustainable growth across the region. I am excited to engage with visionary women and share perspectives that can shape the future of leadership.

Captain Sahar Rasti, CEO, SJR Group, commented that the most excitement thing for her is to stand among women whose stories are as deep and powerful as the sea itself. "This summit is not only a celebration of leadership, but also a reminder of how far we have come and how much more we can achieve together," "In today’s world, platforms like this are essential because they give women the visibility, the recognition, and the strength to keep breaking barriers and shaping the future. Aspire, Inspire, Lead is more than a theme for me it mirrors the very compass of my journey. Sahar Rasti added.

"I am aspired to become the first Emirati female ship captain when the sea felt like an impossible dream. I found inspiration in every challenge I overcame, and now I see leadership as the duty to inspire others and open the doors wider for those who will come after me. It is about transforming individual dreams into collective legacies. I look forward to contributing my story from the maritime world an industry where women’s voices have long been absent and showing how courage and vision can change that”. Captain Sahar Rasti concluded.

The summit will also host the MENA Women Leaders’ Awards 2025, celebrating women leaders who demonstrate Leadership, Innovation, and Excellence in their fields. Award Categories: Top 100 Women Leaders in Middle East, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Breaking the Bias, Voice of the Year, Millennial Leader Award, Best Organization Led by a Woman or Women, Women CEO of the Year (PSU / PVT / GOVT), Women Icon of the Year, Leaving Behind a Footprint, Women Leaders in Business, Women of Courage, Best Gender Inclusive, Women Leaders in Performing Arts, Champions of Change.

This year, the summit features an inspiring lineup of speakers, including Narin Amara, Digital Creator & Entrepreneur of Narin’s Beauty; Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of Apparel Group; Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer at Red Sea Global; Eng. Khadija Bendam, First Vice President at the International Nuclear Societies Council (INSC); Sherin Amara, Digital Creator & Founder of Skin by Sherin; Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President – Group Medical & Wellbeing at ADNOC Group; and Dr. Lina Noureddin, Co-founder & CEO of Lamar Holding. The summit is proudly supported by key partners and sponsors shaping the future alongside these trailblazers, including PSA BDP as a Silver Sponsor, PUNT ROMA as a Fashion Exhibitor, Al Haramain Perfumes as the Fragrance Partner, and GVF Interior and Trading as the Procurement Consultancy Partner.

For more information about Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2025, please visit:

https://menawomenleaders.com