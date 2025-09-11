“Takaful: Paving the Path to a Sustainable Financial Future” October 21–23, 2025 | Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai – UAE

Dubai – UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) proudly announces the organization of the 7th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum 2025, which will take place on October 21, 2025, at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai, UAE, followed by a comprehensive two-day post-event workshop from October 22 to 23, 2025. This year’s theme, “Takaful: Paving the Path to a Sustainable Financial Future”, reflects the growing importance of Islamic insurance as a driver of inclusive finance and sustainable economic growth. Building on the legacy of six successful editions, the 7th Forum promises to bring together key stakeholders from around the world to shape the future of the Takaful and Re-Takaful industry.

Since its inception, the Global Takaful Forum has stood as a premier platform for dialogue and collaboration in the Islamic insurance industry. It has played a pivotal role in driving innovation, knowledge-sharing, and regulatory development while connecting global practitioners, policymakers, regulators, investors, and Shariah scholars. The 2025 edition will continue this legacy by focusing on the prospects of the Takaful industry, the challenges hindering its rapid growth, and the vast opportunities it offers for financial inclusion. Takaful is emerging as a vital component of the Islamic finance ecosystem and is increasingly extending its reach to non-Muslim communities, positioning itself as a universal solution for expanding financial protection and social development.

The Forum is designed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge of global and regional Takaful markets, addressing growth trajectories, regulatory frameworks, the role of Shariah governance, and the impact of InsurTech and digital transformation. Delegates will have opportunities to explore collaborations across retail and corporate banking, SMEs, treasury, asset management, and microfinance, with special emphasis on micro-Takaful as an effective tool for poverty alleviation and social inclusion. Following the one-day Forum on October 21, a two-day workshop will equip practitioners with technical expertise in operational frameworks, fund management, risk pooling, claims handling, and Shariah compliance. It will also highlight product innovation for underserved communities and the role of technology and artificial intelligence in reshaping distribution, claims, and customer engagement, while exploring how micro-Takaful can be integrated into national financial systems in collaboration with governments, NGOs, and community organizations.

The 7th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum will also serve as a premier networking platform, offering unparalleled opportunities for industry leaders, regulators, policymakers, Shariah experts, researchers, and investors to engage with one another and explore collaborative ventures. It is expected to attract senior executives of Takaful and insurance companies, financial consultants, brokers, asset managers, government representatives, academics, and philanthropists who are committed to advancing the growth of Islamic insurance.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda CIBE, said: “We are proud to continue the legacy of the Global Takaful Forum, which has become a global voice for Islamic insurance. The 7th edition in Dubai comes at a time when the Takaful industry is gaining greater recognition not only in Muslim-majority countries but also in international markets where the principles of risk-sharing and ethical finance resonate widely. This forum is more than a conference—it is a movement to strengthen financial inclusion, empower communities, and pave the path for a sustainable financial future. Through this event, we aim to equip stakeholders with knowledge, innovation, and collaborative strategies that will accelerate the growth of Takaful and Re-Takaful worldwide.”

The event also offers tailored sponsorship and branding opportunities for organizations wishing to position themselves at the forefront of the global Takaful industry. Sponsorship packages have been designed to maximize visibility and recognition through pre- and post-event media coverage, logo placement across event collaterals, speaking opportunities, and access to high-level networking. By aligning with the Forum, sponsors and partners will demonstrate their commitment to shaping the future of the Takaful and Re-Takaful industry while gaining access to decision-makers and thought leaders across the global Islamic finance spectrum.

The event is hosted by AlHuda CIBE, which has been working since 2005 to promote Islamic banking and finance globally through its services in advisory, consultancy, capacity building, Shariah advisory, publications, and international events. With its presence in over 104 countries and a dedicated Takaful consultancy wing, AlHuda CIBE continues to lead efforts in shaping the future of Islamic finance and insurance.

The 7th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum 2025 is expected to be a landmark event that will further solidify Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for Islamic finance while advancing the mission of Takaful as a tool for financial inclusion, ethical growth, and sustainable development. For registration, sponsorship, or media inquiries, please contact: info@alhudacibe.com | Website: www.alhudacibe.com/gtrtf2025

About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy & Education through various well-recognized modes viz. We provide services in Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training, Islamic Microfinance, and Takaful Consultancy, complemented by our well-recognized publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building since 2005. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. AlHuda has contributed to the growth of Islamic Banking and Finance in over 104 countries. Learn more at: www.alhudacibe.com

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

WhatsApp: +971 52 865 5523