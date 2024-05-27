Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, participated in the Education World Forum (EWF) 2024, held at the QEII Centre in London recently. It showcased its innovative AI-driven solutions that seek to reshape the global education landscape by providing personalized learning experiences to students.

The forum, the world’s largest gathering of education and skills ministers, provided the opportunity for Alef Education to collaborate with government officials and partners from around the world. This year’s event theme ‘Encouraging AI understanding, building human relationships and resilience, and accelerating climate action. How should we prioritize policy and implementation for Stronger, Bolder, Better, Education?’ underscored the importance of collective efforts in addressing critical issues and potential strategies for enhancing education worldwide.

Will Lock, Chief Growth Officer of Alef Education, reiterated the company's commitment to personalized and effective learning solutions for students worldwide. He said, “We are proud to showcase our innovative solutions and engage with industry leaders and decision-makers at the 2024 Education World Forum. At Alef Education, we believe in the transformative power of technology in education and its potential to unlock endless possibilities for learners worldwide. Our participation at the event reaffirms our position as a leader in providing personalized and effective learning solutions for students.”

Alef Education presented its broad portfolio of solutions at the Education World Forum 2024. These included the Alef Platform, the award-winning and fully comprehensive digital learning solution for Grades 5-12 in the MENA region, and Alef Pathways, a supplemental self-paced mathematics program for Grades 3-8. It also exhibited Arabits, a platform that helps non-native speakers learn Arabic and helps students pass their grade-level examinations in Arabic, and Abjadiyat, an Arabic learning platform for native speakers from Kindergarten to Grade 4 with interactive lessons and practice.

The Education World Forum brings ministers of education, skills, and higher education together with their advisors, delegations, and officials from around the world to discuss important issues and share insights on challenges, solutions, lessons learned, and successes in their respective education systems.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a global leader in education technology at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalized learning experiences that transform the way the world is educated.

Alef Education and its products, the Alef Platform, Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, have a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Indonesia, and Morocco. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centered, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from Kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alef Education supports approximately 7000 schools, and over 1.1 million students use the Alef Platform.

