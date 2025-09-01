Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group, a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, hosted the first International Alameda Nursing Conference, titled, “The Future of Nursing: Where Technology Meets Compassion” The landmark event brought together leading academics, international nursing councils, and the leadership of Alameda’s hospitals network, and esteemed participants including the Deans of the Faculties of Nursing from Cairo, Ain Shams, 6th October, Port Said, and Benha Universities, as well as representatives from regional entities like the World Health Organization and the Arab Board. Creating a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration that reflects the Group’s unwavering dedication to continuous education, tackling challenges, and advancing innovation while strengthening international partnerships.

As the largest private healthcare provider in Egypt and the MENA region, Alameda Healthcare Group employs over 7,300 staff, with nurses representing one-third of its workforce. Its network of JCI-accredited hospitals is trusted by patients across Egypt, the Arab world, and Africa, reflecting the Group’s steadfast commitment to global standards, patient-centric care, and professional development at every level.

Nursing is the backbone of healthcare, with research indicating that approximately 64% of a patient’s interactions during hospitalization involve nurses. This highlights their crucial role in providing healing and compassion. As a result, nursing is not merely a profession; it represents the most vital human connection in the patient care journey, an ethos that is fundamental to Alameda’s culture of excellence.

Looking ahead, Alameda is charting an ambitious roadmap to further elevate nursing practice. By 2026, the Group will establish state-of-the-art training centers, launch advanced fellowship programs, and build continuous learning platforms in collaboration with regional and international partners, with the ultimate goal of achieving the highest global accreditation in nursing excellence.

“Our roadmap to 2026 is clear: launching new training centers and fellowship programs, enhancing collaboration with the Arab Board, MOH, WHO, and international councils to raise nursing education to global standards. At the same time, our expansion in the GCC will create more opportunities for healthcare professionals, reinforcing our commitment to excellence, growth, and sustainability,” said Neeraj Mishra, Group CEO, Alameda Healthcare Group.

The day concluded with a celebration of dedication and service, as Alameda’s leadership presented recognition and awards to nurses and leaders who embody the spirit of care and excellence, honoring their invaluable contributions to patient well-being and reinforcing the Group’s vision of a future where technology and compassion walk hand in hand.

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the community and leveraging global communications and advanced technologies to provide effective medical care to patients. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four JCI-accredited facilities across Greater Cairo, including as-Salam International Hospital (ASSIH) at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo, Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohandesin and Maadi, as well as the German Rehabilitation Center, and Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown Fifth Settlement, Maadi & 6th of October.

