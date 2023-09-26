More than 10,000 companies operating in the oil and gas sector are registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber

More than 500 new members entered the oil and gas sector by the end of August 2023, an increase of 10% compared to 2018

Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to being a major supporter of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) since its launch in 1984. ADIPEC has stood as one of the world's most prominent strategic events for nearly 40 years, marked by its commitment to development, progress, and innovation. The global platform has brought together the most prominent leaders, decision-makers and major companies, establishing ADIPEC’s position as a leading international event specialised in the energy, oil, and gas sectors. The event also underscores the remarkable success of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its commitment to discovering innovative solutions for the challenges of energy sustainability, and diversifying its sources through utilising cutting-edge technologies.

ADIPEC plays a pivotal role in shaping strategic directions and policies, to formulate a global vision for the future of energy sources and technologies, with the support of international experts and senior officials who are driving the development of the global energy and oil industry. Held under the theme ‘Decarbonising. Faster. Together’, this year's event has a particular significance, particularly that it is set to take place prior to the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE.”

Support by the Abu Dhabi Chamber

Al Mazrui added: “The Chamber is committed to supporting its members within the oil and gas sector and driving the success of their businesses. Our mission is to empower our members to benefit from unparalleled opportunities, while also promoting their businesses, connecting them with leading national and international companies specialised in the manufacturing of oil and gas equipment, as well as energy solutions and technologies. In doing so, we facilitate their access to valuable experiences and best practices that can elevate their production and investment capabilities within these sectors. This contributes to solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a vital and competitive economic hub for energy and oil projects at the global level.

“More than 10,000 companies operating in the oil and gas sector are registered with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, with more than 500 new registered members by the end of August 2023, an increase of 10% compared to 2018. This growth reflects the ongoing expansion within Abu Dhabi's private oil and energy sector, which is expected to continue with the support of initiatives and programs by ADNOC. These include the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, which supports national efforts aimed at strengthening the local economy and achieving gas self-sufficiency by 2030.”

The Abu Dhabi Chamber provides a wide range of services to meet the requirements of the private sector, provide business insights, and enhance communication between the private and government sectors. The Chamber also aims to enable private sector companies to enhance their business growth, unlock new opportunities, accelerate economic growth rates, diversify revenue streams, and achieve comprehensive sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.