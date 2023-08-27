Sharjah: The renowned Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, a cornerstone event highlighting the regional Al Maleh (fish salting) industry heritage and tourism, is set to begin its tenth edition next Thursday in Dibba Al Hisn city. The festival is organised collaboratively by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Municipality of Dibba Al Hisn.

Spanning from August 31 to September 3, this eagerly anticipated event will witness extensive participation from public, private sector enterprises, specialized Al Maleh product retailers, and local productive families.

Attendees will be treated to a rich array of heritage activities and programmes that pay homage to the Al Maleh and fishing industries. The festival's agenda includes educational workshops on traditional crafts like Al Maleh creation, salting, canning, and more. Additionally, there will be exclusive platforms showcasing productive families, traditional foods, and heritage performances.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "Our enduring commitment to organising Al Maleh and Fishing Festival symbolises more than just an event; it's our tribute to the UAE's rich maritime traditions, especially in Sharjah. By celebrating these age-old maritime crafts, we not only honour our past but also champion their relevance and ensure their continuity for future generations. It's imperative for us to bolster the companies and families who are custodians of these precious heritage professions."

For his part, HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reflected on the festival's past successes, noting its ability to attract thousands of visitors and drive significant sales for exhibitors. "In cooperation with Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality and all our partners, each edition of the festival has achieved notable milestones. This year, we're committed to upholding and enhancing this legacy by delivering an exceptional experience for both visitors and participants," he stated.

Meanwhile, HE Taleb Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, commented: "Al Maleh and Fishing Festival is more than just a cultural or economic event. It's a window into the Al Maleh industry, a testament to our rich culture, and a cornerstone for fostering collaboration. Think of it as a school where knowledge is shared, a theatre of joy and celebration, and a beacon reflecting the honour of our ancestors, the dynamism of today, and the promise of a luminous, sustainable future."

Open to the public daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, Al Maleh and Fishing Festival offers an unmatched experience with marine heritage displays, competitions, and a unique marketplace for salty products of every kind.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

​​​​​​​ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com