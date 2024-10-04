Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the wholesome food products sector and a global leader in halal poultry and meat products, announced its platinum partnership at the ongoing Future Food Forum 2024 on 2 – 3 October 2024 at the Le Meridian Dubai. The prestigious event organised by UAE F&B Business Group remains a global platform for the food industry and aligns perfectly with Al Islami's dedication to driving sustainable and innovative food solutions.

The sixth Future Food Forum (FFF2024) under the theme "Future Consumer, Future Government, and Future Food" brought together government, academia, and the food industry to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges shaping the future of food and its implications for businesses, consumers, and climate.

As a platinum partner, Al Islami expects to utilise the platform to actively participate in the forum's discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, as well as showcase its renewed positioning – "Food is Blessing" e launched recently, highlighting its commitment to providing high-quality, halal food that meets the evolving needs of consumers. Additionally, Al Islami seeks to leverage this opportunity to engage with industry experts, explore collaborative opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of the global food industry.

"We are thrilled to be a platinum partner at the Future Food Forum 2024. This event offers a unique opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, share our vision for the future of food, and explore innovative solutions that can benefit our communities. Al Islami is committed to being at the forefront of food innovation, and our partnership with the forum reflects this dedication," commented Mr. Zubair Ahmad, the Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods.

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

For Media Queries:

Al Islami Media Team – Mohammed.Ahmed@alislamifoods.com