Kuwait City: For the second consecutive year, as part of its commitment to supporting Kuwait’s business landscape, inspiring entrepreneurs, and fueling the ambitions of youth, Al Hamra Real Estate hosted TEDx Kuwait City on the 55th floor of Al Hamra Business Tower in Kuwait City on October 26 and 27, 2024. Under the theme “The Brave and the Brilliant,” the event brought together distinguished thinkers, innovators, and business leaders to share insights with a diverse audience of professionals and innovators.

TEDx Kuwait City attracted approximately 150 participants, including artists, writers, change-makers, entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, inventors, communication specialists, and ambitious youth from Kuwait and beyond. This platform provided a space for exploring current innovations and upcoming ideas and inventions that hold the potential to reshape global perspectives.

This year’s theme, “The Brave and the Brilliant,” celebrated leaders and innovators with ambitious visions who are turning those dreams into reality, highlighting their courage to address today’s challenges with bold ideas and creative solutions.

Commenting on the event, Abdulaziz Al Dhuwaihi, Manager of Marketing and Public Relations at Al Hamra Real Estate, stated: “We are honored by the success of hosting TEDx Kuwait City at Al Hamra Business Tower, Kuwait’s leading business hub and a nurturing space for innovative ideas. This aligns with Al Hamra Real Estate commitment to inspiring the next generation of leaders and innovators and contributing to the exploration of trends and innovations that redefine the world.”

He added, “TEDx Kuwait City aligns with our mission to elevate the business sector in Kuwait, empower entrepreneurs and professionals, and unlock their full potential. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this event will have on Kuwait’s entrepreneurs and start-ups and its contribution to enriching the local community with inspiring ideas and experiences from the region.”

The event featured master classes led by prominent figures, including journalist, filmmaker, and storyteller Ahmed Shehab-Eldin; President of Arabic Services at CNN, Dr. Caroline Faraj; and HR leader and executive coach Abdulaziz Alroomi. Other distinguished speakers included Dr. Abeer Kalandar, Dr. Nourah AlYouha, Dr. Nourah Ibrahim, Dr. Nada Ibrahim, Dr. Sara Alyouha, Alison Shan Price MBE, Nabila Abu Hantash, Dr. Ghassan Abdullah Alothman, and Sawsan Daana. The event also included an exclusive session titled 'Ideas Heroes,' which provided attendees with the unique opportunity to engage in brief, impactful one-on-one conversations with select speakers and thought leaders.