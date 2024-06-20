Dubai, UAE: Massive Media: The Al Habtoor City Gourmet Festival will launch this summer to take foodies on a culinary journey in the heart of Dubai. Teasing the taste buds of the city’s gourmands from 27th June until 31st August, guests are invited to dive into a diverse gastro-adventure around Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection.

The first edition of the festival will see exclusive foodie experiences, showcasing specially curated chef’s menus and themed feasts that cover the gastronomic spectrum from fine dining indulgences to tasty street food surprises.

At Al Habtoor Palace, you can delve into French cuisine with a three-course sitting at the gorgeous BQ French Kitchen & Bar. As you take your seat in arguably the most stylish venue in town, cast your eyes to the menu that begins with French Onion Soup or Burrata before being followed for mains by Prawn Linguine, Grilled Baby Chicken or Penne Arrabbiata. Sweet lovers have a choice of Pain Perdu, fruit platter or ice cream and sorbet to finish.

Revel in a signature dining experience at the award-winning World Cut Steakhouse. The menu features Black Truffle Fritters and Lobster Bisque for starters and the mouth-watering Argentine Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin and Australian Black Onyx Striploin for mains. Don’t worry if you’re not a carnivore as vegetarians are served with a delicious Forest Mushroom Risotto. For dessert, it’s all about Baked Alaska, Salted Caramel Sundae or Warm Chocolate Cake with vanilla ice cream.

For those with a craving for Pan-American flair, make a beeline for Zoco in the V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton. The lively venue is dishing out some of the most beloved Pan-American plates including Classic Guacamole, Sea Bass Tiradito, skewers of Chicken Teriyaki and Prawn Tacos. The mains serve up Fish Melozo Rice, Chicken Breaded Panko Furai and Mixed Mushrooms with Corn Pepian. A sweet ending comes in the form of tasty churros, sorbets or a Caramel Cheesecake.

If you prefer your food with a side of sports action, head for Ribs & Brews in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City where the three-course menu sets you up with some exquisite gastropub favourites. Appetisers include Slowed Roasted Tomato Soup and Chicken Wings with mains coming in the form of Tomato Flatbread, Salmon Fish Cake and of course, Ribs & Brews Signature Burger. But don’t forget to save some room for dessert as the Cheesecake, Chocolate Brownie, Granny Smith Apple Pie and R&B Sticky Toffee Pudding are must samples. And don’t forget to show your friends your skills on the incredible X-Gold Middle East Golf Simulator.

And if you fancy a little bit of everything, enjoy the international buffet at Market where there is a dish to suit all palates for only AED 100. All three-course sittings are AED 150 per person and the signature dining experience at World Cut Steakhouse at AED 250 per person.

To book your table at Al Habtoor City Gourmet Festival call 971 4 435 5577 or email dining@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com. For more information visit www.alhabtoorcity.com.

-Ends-

About Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City - Spoil yourself in the trilogy of hotels at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, for a palatial retreat, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for fun and nightlife and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for a family friendly stay. Perfectly located by the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is within the grasp conveniently via land through Sheikh Zayed Road and sea through the exclusive RTA water taxis. Guests can enjoy over 30 entertainment venues, ranging from casual to fine dine including bars and live music, two tranquilising spas, three rooftop pools to let off the summer heat, a kids’ club- so when the kids are away, the parents can experience some we-time, including the miraculous La Perle - a Las Vegas style extravagant world class water themed show by Dragone.