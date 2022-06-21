Ezz El-Din: “The Egyptian real estate sector has continued to demonstrate its stability while facing the challenges that have emerged across all sectors.”

Ezz El-Din: “With the fluctuating increase in the real estate sector’s demand, Cairo Festival City has been committed to aligning its business activities with the State’s strategy for urbanization.”

Cairo – Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate participated in the 6th edition of Think Commercial roundtable, where the company contributed its distinguished expertise to discuss the most prominent developments in the Egyptian real estate market under the title "Real Estate Market and Mechanisms to Overcome the Ukrainian Crisis”. Under the patronage of Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development, the event witnessed eminent participation of distinguished representatives from major real estate development and contracting companies.

During one of the sessions, Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, expressed his delight to participate in such a significant discussion, adding: "The Egyptian real estate sector has continued to demonstrate its stability while facing the challenges that have emerged across all sectors. coinciding with the intensive efforts to enhance the market’s performance and create more investment opportunities."

Elaborating on Al- Futtaim Group Real Estate’s ambitious plan, Ezz El-Din added: “With the fluctuating increase in the real estate sector’s demand, Cairo Festival City has been committed to aligning its business activities with the State’s strategy for urbanization, through entrenching 4 key pillars: strategic location, integrated mixed-use communities, exceptional quality and efficiency for proposed projects, along with high-end standards for after-sales services. Accordingly, Cairo Festival City has become one of the most sought-after destinations for elite investors and residential luxury seekers and has completed 80% of its projects. Hence, we were able to avoid being substantially impacted by the current global crisis.”

Throughout the roundtable, all sessions covered several themes, including the impact of sales on the real estate market since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as the facilitations required for the sector to continue to persevere and remain resilient.

-Ends-

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.