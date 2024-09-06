United Arab Emirates, Dubai: In an event packed with global industry leaders and government dignitaries, Al-Futtaim Group was named the winner of the Sharjah Government Communication Award in “Best Communication Practices Dealing with Development Advances.”

The award was bestowed in honour of the Group’s outstanding contributions to sustainability, particularly highlighting their multi-tiered integrated COP28 campaign spanning nine months of non-stop communication, initiatives, and engagement aimed at transforming the nation’s mindset on green mobility.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Sharjah International Government Communication Forum and Award is the largest and first-of-its-kind platform bringing together international government and communication experts to explore best practices in the field. The Award represents a regional achievement and a specialised recognition of excellence and innovation in communication, celebrating the outstanding initiatives, campaigns, practices, and strategies that have had a lasting impact.

Winning from a total of around 3,900 local and international entries received this year, the award reflects Al-Futtaim Group’s commitment to raising environmental awareness and making greener mobility accessible to more people across the nation.

Katib Belkhodja, Customer Centricity Director, Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared his pride at the achievement, “Our COP28 campaign was an unprecedented journey, bringing the message of sustainability and green mobility to diverse audiences as well as involving them to collectively drive action. Through relentless communication and engagement, we ensured that green mobility became a national conversation – before, during and long after COP28.

It's incredibly inspiring to see these efforts recognised at the eminent Sharjah Government Communication Award, and we are now more than ever determined to continue pushing the boundaries on powering an electrified future for the automotive sector. This aligns with the broader vision of the Al-Futtaim Group to embed sustainability into all our businesses; a journey on which we are collaborating with the Group’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Ellora-Julie Parekh.”

Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of Al-Futtaim Group, has pledged to deliver 50% of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) among its total volumes by 2030, and has progressed well on achieving this target, with NEVs currently at 23% of their volumes.

This commitment to create and spearhead an integrated green mobility ecosystem in the country led to the Al-Futtaim Group being named the ‘Strategic E-Mobility Partner’ of COP28, which took place in the UAE last year. As part of the partnership, the Group provided 360 new energy vehicles, and eight electric buses to transport COP28 delegates and attendees, while also giving the fleet exclusive access to their charging stations.

Before, during and post COP28, the Group launched an extensive communication campaign aimed at enlightening and engaging diverse audiences on living more sustainably, and playing a role in addressing climate change action. The Group conclusively demonstrated the diversity of e-mobility choices for citizens in the UAE, showcasing its full NEV ecosystem at COP28. They also ignited key discussions with panels of experts on-stage at the event and across all media channels within the region, to deliver core insights on moving the transition forward.

Also, one of the standout elements of the campaign was the Group’s ability to integrate sustainability into the fabric of daily life. Whether through hosting interactive educational sessions in Dubai Festival City Mall to upcycling their COP28 billboard into school bags or setting a Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest Solar Power Light Bulb Display’, Al-Futtaim Group demonstrated that sustainability isn’t just a concept—it can be an actionable, impactful way of living, for diverse communities in the UAE.

Ellora-Julie Parekh, Chief Sustainability Officer at Al-Futtaim Group, also commented: “For us, it’s extremely crucial to ensure that sustainability is woven into everything we do at Al-Futtaim Group. The prestigious Sharjah Government Communication Award is a validation of this vision and our focus on making a real, lasting impact across sectors – from automotive to retail to education. It goes beyond just delivering sustainable solutions to customers; it’s about shaping a future where environmental responsibility drives growth across every part of our business.”

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.