DUBAI, UAE: The Al Futtaim Education Foundation (AFEF) made a significant stride in its ongoing commitment to student empowerment by hosting a unique Decision-Making Training Workshop at Deira International School (DIS). Leading the two-day workshop sessions on May 16th and 17th was Mr. Gordian Overschmidt, the CEO of ODE Systems.

This one-of-a-kind workshop is part of AFEF's broad strategy to equip its students with crucial skills for the future and expand their understanding of the impact their decisions can make. The workshop was held at The Loft, a state-of-the-art facility within Deira International School in Festival City, Dubai.

"Developing decision-making capabilities is an integral part of preparing our students for the dynamic world we live in," said Mr. Gordian Overschmidt. "I am honoured to have had the opportunity to share my experiences and knowledge with these bright minds and hopeful for the impact this training will have on their futures."

Dr. Farah Sarraj, Chief Corporate Officer at Al-Futtaim School Management Company, also expressed her satisfaction with the program. "Our primary goal is to nurture our students in a holistic manner," she said. "This workshop is a testament to our commitment to providing them with a comprehensive education that goes beyond academics and focuses on critical life skills."

Al Futtaim Education Foundation (AFEF) is an initiative the Al Futtaim family launched to support the UAE Government’s and Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) vision for creating a globally competitive knowledge economy while maximising their social contribution to the community.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com