Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Al Asayl Exhibition 2025 concluded yesterday, Sunday, at Expo Al Dhaid, with resounding success.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition drew thousands of visitors and delivered substantial returns for exhibitors, reinforcing the exhibition’s standing as one of the region’s leading platforms for equestrian, camel, and falconry industries.

The four-day exhibition recorded significant commercial activity with the participation of over 250 companies and brands, in addition to major equestrian, falconry, and camel racing clubs and associations that showcased the latest innovations in Arab heritage-related industries.

Exhibitors displayed a wide array of horse, camel, and falcon supplies and equipment, alongside advanced breeding techniques, stable equipment, transport gear, and veterinary solutions.

A major highlight of this year’s edition was the Falcon Auction which stood out as a key attraction, attracting strong participation from falconers and falcons’ breeders across the UAE and Gulf region.

The auction drew spirited competitive bidding for premium and rare falcons such as Shaheen, Gyr-Shaheen, Gyr-Tiba, and pure Gyr falcons, reaffirming the exhibition’s role as a strategic hub for falconry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the Al Asayl Exhibition reflects the diversity of commercial and economic events hosted by Sharjah, cementing its position as the region’s leading marketplace for equestrian, camel, and falconry supplies.

He noted that the exhibition demonstrated how authentic cultural atmosphere can stimulate economic activity and enhance brand visibility, while providing an integrated platform for networking, dealmaking and strategic partnerships, ensuring stronger participation in upcoming editions.

For his part, Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of the SCCI’s Al Dhaid branch and Director of Expo Al Dhaid, stated this year’s exhibition drew strong interest from heritage sports enthusiasts, underlining the wide appeal of the falcon auction, which brought together elite falconers and breeders from across the Gulf region.

“Beyond its commercial displays, deals and competitions, the fourth Al Asayl Exhibition succeeded in delivering a sustainable message on the importance of preserving the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations,” he added.

The exhibition drew a significant turnout of visitors and heritage sports enthusiasts, offering them an experience that combined cultural authenticity with contemporary practices.

It also featured educational sessions and training workshops on the care of horse, camel, and falcon care, thereby enriching the event with both knowledge-sharing and recreational value.

