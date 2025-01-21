Sharjah: The second edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Al Dhaid.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, this first-of-its-kind event brings together major agricultural and farming industry players.

This year’s edition features notable growth, with participation of over 40 specialised companies, along with all stakeholders across the agricultural supply chain, including farmers and government representatives.

The exhibition will delve into all aspects and areas of agriculture and farming, including aquaculture, ornamental plants, and farm equipment and machinery, in addition to financial and consultancy services. It also highlights specialised fields such as pesticides, beekeeping, and food product processing and packaging.

Throughout its five-day run, the exhibition presents a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge agricultural technologies and innovations and farming solutions, with a special focus on wheat and grain cultivation in the Gulf region.

It highlights the importance of hydroponic and vertical farming as innovative solutions for water conservation and enhanced productivity. In addition to showcasing smart irrigation systems and modern horticulture techniques, the exhibition also introduces a variety of environmentally friendly organic pesticides and fertilizers.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition features specialised pavilions covering various aspects of agriculture, ranging from horticulture and ornamental plants to agricultural machinery and equipment, in addition to presenting a wide range of financial services and consultations.

It also provides attendees with the opportunity to explore the major pesticides, beekeeping supplies, aquaculture, and food processing techniques.

The exhibition serves as an ideal platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise between exhibitors and all farming and agriculture enthusiasts, opening up new avenues of growth and networking opportunities for industry experts and professionals.

As such, the exhibition, open to visitors from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, plays a key role in solidifying Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for agricultural innovation and food security.

