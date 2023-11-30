UAE, Dubai: New Media Academy (NMA) has announced the selection of renowned Egyptian content creator, Ahmed El Ghandour 'Al-Daheeh', as the ‘Ambassador’ for the content creators of the 2nd edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. The world’s biggest gathering for content creation and creators is being hosted on January 10-11, 2024 at the iconic Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future.

El Ghandour, whose show is setting viewership records on YouTube, will deliver a keynote speech at the summit’s opening ceremony, addressing and inspiring the expected turnout of over 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 content creators and influencers from around the world.

El Ghandour: Honoured to be the voice of content creators at this distinguished event

“I am honoured to be entrusted by the New Media Academy to be the voice of content creators at this distinguished event, which unites pioneers in content creation and influencers in new media from various parts of the world. 1 Billion Followers Summit is a significant value addition for creators, talented individuals, and those working in the digital content industry. Our voices and the platforms we speak on have become agents of change”.

“I am constantly fueled by my audience’s thirst for exploration and learning, and that has inspired me to broaden the horizons of my channel, turning it into a portal or a gateway for seekers of knowledge to delve into captivating narratives in the fields of science, history, art, psychology, sports, technology and future sciences, and more. My discussions are deeper than what meets the eyes - I also address life's profound questions and my audience loves that. In this dynamic world of content creation, each day unveils new dimensions, presenting innovative opportunities to elevate the cultural and intellectual awareness of the audience”, he added.

El Ghandour, widely regarded as one of the most influential content creators, has skillfully elevated the value of knowledge, raising awareness on crucial topics and pivotal issues to a broad audience. Since the inception of his YouTube channel, he has explored an array of diverse subjects — from history to sciences, theories, and contradictions — making substantial contributions to public discourse.

Featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2022. He was also recognised as one of the Arab Youth Centre's 'Most Influential Young Arab Pioneers’, which celebrates young individuals under the age of 35 from various Arab countries with a record of achievements that positively impact their societies. El Ghandour was also shortlisted for the 2019 IBC Global Award in the Young Pioneer category.

-Ends-

About New Media Academy

The New Media Academy is an integrated hub for content creation and digital education. Through leading initiatives, events and programmes, the academy seeks to empower Emirati and Arab individuals to venture into the digital landscape through various social media platforms. It focuses on nurturing content creators and developing their skills to prepare a new generation of digital leaders through three core services: education, talent development, and content production.

Top experts in the digital world provide the necessary programmes and tools through a globally recognized curriculum covering a range of essential topics, including content creation, social media content marketing, digital communication strategies, storytelling, and building digital communities.