Dubai, UAE – Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development, an award-winning property developer in Dubai, UAE, today announced the launch of an anniversary art exhibition, Al Noon Collection, located in the gallery at Al Noon Residence.

The special exhibition, curated by Al Bait Al Duwaliy, marks the 10th anniversary for Al Noon Residence and features over 40 modern artworks to celebrate a decade of commitment to the arts and architecture. The collection features artworks by top Emirati artist, Dr Najat Makki, whose works have been exhibited internationally and extensively. Since 2014, the in-house gallery at Al Noon Residence has offered a unique platform for established and emerging artists from the region. Initially launched by International House as the UAE’s first art-inspired boutique hotel, Al Noon Residence is a unique property and the first building in the Middle East to combine modern Arab art with contemporary architecture. Internationally acclaimed artists Dr Najat Makki (UAE), Ali Hassan (Qatar), and Khaled Ben Slimane (Tunisia) each designed four floors of Al Noon Residence when the property launched.

The special design process for Al Noon Residence encouraged collaborative efforts and idea generation among the artists. Khaled Ben Slimane spent a month creating the artwork in the apartments. Ali Hassan’s custom artwork for the lobby had to be created on-site due to its dimensions. All the artworks were made specifically for Al Noon Residence to suit the building design and create a distinctive experience. The three artists also worked together to design the common areas of the building.

Al Bait Al Duwaliy collaborates with renowned local and regional artists to incorporate artistic and cultural elements in its projects. Al Noon Residence integrates artworks and interior design by pioneering, award-winning artists from the region. To celebrate this creative achievement, works by renowned artists Michel El Mir and Hoda Baalbaki from Lebanon will also be on display in the retrospective collection with paintings that include motifs from Dubai. The artworks comprise a wide selection of contemporary and abstract oil paintings as well as calligraphic works.

The 10th-anniversary exhibition will run from September 29 to October 31 at Al Noon Residence Gallery, located in Al Barsha 1, Dubai. The gallery is open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and admission is free.

Rasha Almutawa, Executive Director of Al Bait Al Duwaliy, said: “We are very pleased to celebrate this important milestone with an exhibition that not only showcases our journey but also envisions the future of art and modern architecture in Dubai. We are passionate about

exploring the intersection of art and design in our real estate projects and hope this exhibition will inspire and foster a deeper appreciation for Arab art.”

About Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development

Al Bait Al Duwaliy is an award-winning property developer in Dubai, UAE. Al Bait Al Duwaliy is a part of International House for Real Estate Project Management, established in 1998. The developer is known for Al Noon Residence, Heritage Building, and Alef Noon as well as commercial projects in Nad Al Hamar and 93-94 Avenues. With its seamless incorporation of art and creative designs, the company delivers world-class projects that add value and enhance the quality of life in the freehold areas in the United Arab Emirates. Al Bait Al Duwaliy aims to establish itself as an industry leader by developing innovative and unique luxury real estate projects designed and delivered on time by top professionals.

For more information, please visit the website: https://albaitalduwaliy.com

