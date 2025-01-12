Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Al Areen Holding as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Forum will convene in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment. This year's theme, "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience," aims to drive impactful discussions and help both public and private sector actors join forces to accelerate the journey to net zero.

Al Areen Holding's partnership underscores its strong commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. As a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, Al Areen Holding has been incorporating sustainable practices into its projects. Notably, the company's Areen Master Development has been recognized for its harmonious blend of modern infrastructure and sustainable practices, earning the "Masterplan of the Year" award at the 2024 Entrepreneur Middle East – Real Estate Leadership Awards.

The Forum is expected to attract over 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, providing a dynamic platform for cross-sector collaboration. Discussions will focus on practical strategies to accelerate the net-zero journey, emphasizing the critical role of both public and private sectors actors in driving change. Al Areen Holding will be represented by its CEO, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, and other senior executives.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Zainal stated, "Al Areen is pleased to support the 2025 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East. Our projects are designed with sustainability at their core, reflecting our dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. We look forward to contributing to meaningful dialogues that will drive climate action and energy resilience in Bahrain and around the region."

Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the founder and organiser of the Forum, added, "We are delighted to welcome Al Areen Holding as a Forum Partner. Their leadership in sustainable real estate development aligns seamlessly with our mission to foster actionable climate solutions. Al Areen Holding's insights will be invaluable as we work together to mobilize impactful climate action around key issues."

The Forum's agenda will cover critical themes, including climate financing, energy transition, policy innovation, and technological advancements. The two-day program will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops designed to foster collaboration and inspire concrete advancements for climate resilience across the MENA region.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner: National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, Foulath Holding, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

