Nikolay Mladenov: We have a bold ambition to triple our exports by 2027

Cairo, Egypt: Al Ahram Beverages Company (ABC) marked its first participation at Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing exhibition, as part of its broader, long-term export strategy focused on scaling Egyptian manufacturing, expanding global market access, and strengthening international partnerships.

ABC’s presence at Gulfood reflects a disciplined and portfolio-led approach to export growth, prioritizing market diversification, portfolio strength, and long-term value creation across regions.

Exhibiting within the Egyptian Pavilion under the Egyptian Food Export Council, ABC reinforced its alignment with Egypt’s national export agenda and the role of Egyptian manufacturers in expanding food and beverage trade beyond traditional markets, supporting the government’s ambitious target of reaching USD 145 billion in exports by 2030. The pavilion featured “Fayrouz”, Egypt’s first natural flavored non-alcoholic malt beverage.

ABC operates a multi-category portfolio spanning five beverage categories and nearly 30 brands, enabling the company to address diverse consumer needs and market dynamics across regions. This breadth of brands and categories provides ABC with a scalable export platform, supporting wide geographic reach and the ability to respond to evolving consumer preferences and tastes.

By the end of 2025, ABC was exporting to 15 countries across four continents, with an established presence across the Gulf, Europe, Asia, the Levant, Africa and the United States. In 2025, the company further accelerated its exports footprint, expanding across both the Gulf and Europe through entry into new markets.

Since entering the Gulf in 2019, export volumes have increased by 73%, while exports to Europe have grown by 364% since 2023. Over the past three years, ABC’s total export portfolio has increased by 91% compared to 2022.

Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director of Al Ahram Beverages Company, commented: “By the end of 2025, ABC was exporting to 15 markets across four continents, with our total export portfolio growing by 91% over the past three years. We have seen particularly strong momentum across both the Gulf and Europe, reflecting our focus on building a diversified, multi-category export business. Our participation at Gulfood supports our long-term ambition to scale internationally through strong partnerships, portfolio depth, and Egyptian-based manufacturing.”

He added: “Looking forward, we have a bold ambition to triple our export volumes by 2027 compared to 2024, reinforcing our role to support in Egypt’s national exports growth agenda.”

Fayrouz’s presence at the exhibition reflects this broader strategy – a brand with a long-standing heritage that continues to evolve through innovation and relevance, while remaining part of a diversified portfolio serving multiple markets and categories.

Held annually, Gulfood brings together more than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries, providing a critical global platform for trade exchange, innovation, and export-led growth, supporting ABC’s objective of expanding global market access and strengthening its manufacturing-led export model.

Through its debut participation at Gulfood, ABC continues to strengthen its global export platform, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth, international market development, and building brands that resonate with consumers across diverse markets.