Ajman, United Arab Emirates - Today, the Emirate of Ajman is hosting the third edition of the City Centre Ajman Indoor Run, organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development in collaboration with Endurance Sports Services and City Centre Ajman. This race presents a unique opportunity to participate and beat the summer heat by running inside one of the Ajman's unique shopping centers.

The race includes three distances: 8 and 4 kilometers for adults, and 800 meters for juniors. The program began with participant registration and race number collection, followed by the children's race, the 8-kilometer race, and finally, the 4-kilometer race. The event concludes with an award ceremony.

In this context, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated: "Organizing the City Centre Ajman Indoor Run reflects our committed vision to promote sports activities and attract tourists to the Emirate of Ajman."

He added: "This unique event provides participants with an opportunity to enjoy a distinctive sports and entertainment experience within one of Ajman's premier shopping centres, fostering community spirit and encouraging the adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle."

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development extends its sincere gratitude to all sponsors and supporters who have contributed to the success of this event over the years. The event is sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity as the official sponsor, the Ministry of Health & Prevention and General Authority of Sports as the strategic sponsors, City Centre Ajman as the host sponsor, and Saudi German Hospital as the medical sponsor.

The list of event supporters includes the organizing entity Endurance Sports Services, Infinity Gym, and Zayed Knights Team. In addition, the prize sponsors include Vitamin Well, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, Ajman Hotel, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Dr. Nutrition, Basmat Baghdad Medical Centre.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

