In cooperation with Ajman University, the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) organized the “4×1” exhibition with the participation of female business owners, as part of the efforts made to diversify marketing channels and build a new customer base aimed at increasing sales, developing businesses and products, and exchanging experiences between participants and visitors.

The exhibition activities were attended by Dr. Nahla Al Qasimi, Dean of Student at Ajman University and Chair of the Women Empowerment Council at Ajman University, in addition to some faculty members at the university, and Maryam Al Mamari, Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, and board members of the AJBWC.

The businesses participating in the first edition of the exhibition included many activities, such as “clothes, perfumes and Dukhoon, handicrafts, gifts, and other products,” and the participating entrepreneurs provided an overview of their projects and products.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, stated that the AJBWC aims to organize a series of “4×1” exhibitions in cooperation with its partners from government and private agencies to achieve its mission with a view to encouraging and supporting women to enter the labor market; supporting their initiatives, investments, and projects; and organizing specialized exhibitions that keep pace with developments in the projects of council members holding Bidayat license.

Dr. Amna praised the close cooperation between the AJBWC and Ajman University in developing the entrepreneurship arena in the emirate through joint cooperation in the fields of marketing, training, and stimulating innovation among female entrepreneurs and students intending to implement special projects.

For her part, Dr. Nahla stressed that the exhibition has special importance by providing a platform to market the products of the AJBWC’s member female entrepreneurs who hold Bidayat license, in addition to educating female students about the importance of investing in private projects and benefiting from the advantages provided by institutions concerned with supporting and empowering women through training, qualification, marketing, and various services and support.