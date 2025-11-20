Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Airbus and Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi based sovereign investor, have extended their agreement to provide internship opportunities for Emirati senior university students in engineering for another three years. The agreement was signed during Dubai Airshow 2025 by Fatima AlMarzouqi, Director, at Mubadala’s Community Outreach, and Phillippe Fontes, Vice President Human Resources, Airbus Africa and Middle East and witnessed by Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, Mubadala, and Gabriel Semelas, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East. Following the initial agreement signed during Dubai Airshow 2023, 12 Emirati students have been undertaking internships at Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France, learning from Airbus experts and specialists across key areas of engineering and innovation. As part of Mubadala’s continued commitment to developing national talent and supporting high-impact sectors, the extension of the programme will see new Emirati students join over the next three years. This initiative strengthens the UAE’s pool of skilled aerospace engineering talent and contributes to the development of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. Aligned with these national priorities, Airbus’ localisation efforts will continue to provide valuable exposure, global experience, and advanced technical training for participating students. Fatima AlMarzouqi, Director, Community Outreach, at Mubadala, said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Airbus, which reflects our shared commitment to nurturing the UAE’s next generation of engineers. Over the past two years, this initiative has provided young Emiratis with hands-on experience in one of the world’s leading aerospace companies, inspiring them to pursue careers in a vital sector for our nation’s future. The continuation of this programme underlines Mubadala’s role in developing world-class national talent and building the skills and capabilities that will support the UAE’s long-term growth and diversification.” Gabriel Semelas, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East, commented: “Extending our partnership with Mubadala underscores Airbus’ long-term commitment to developing local talent and supporting the UAE’s continued leadership in the global aerospace sector. We have been deeply impressed by the impact this initiative has had so far, with Emirati students gaining hands-on experience and global exposure that enhance their technical expertise and leadership potential.” Airbus has been present in the Middle East for more than fifty years, working with governments, airlines, and organisations to nurture, develop and inspire young talent. The company regularly collaborates with educational institutions and universities across the region to implement programmes that enhance aerospace and aviation education, foster innovation, and promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning.