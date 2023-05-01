Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, is highlighting its organic growth strategy at the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which runs from May 1 until May 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the theme “Working Towards Net Zero”, the carrier is joining several strategic partners both at the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority and at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi pavilion. At this year’s edition, Air Arabia showcases its latest joint ventures partnerships, route and fleet expansion strategy to the participants and visitors while connecting with industry professionals.

