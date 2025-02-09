RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: Seven leading speakers from diverse backgrounds provided fresh perspectives in eloquent presentations on pivotal global topics – Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, Leadership and Entrepreneurship – at the debut TEDx event of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) recently.

The event, themed ‘Impact Matters—Voices for a New Era,’ explored the power of impact—how individuals, ideas, and innovations can drive meaningful change in the world—through the eyes of the expert speakers who shared their stories, ideas, and solutions that challenge the status quo and inspire action.

The impressive line-up featured Mr. Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President EMEA Technology, Oracle; Ms. Julie Lewis, Explorer, Mountain Climber and Author; Mr. Rohit Bassi, Well-known Self-Development Guru and Founder of ROI Talks; Ms. Debbie Botha, Industry Council Member, Digital Data Design, Institute at Harvard; Ms. Belinda Scot, Head of Sustainability, Gulf International Bank; Mr. Danyaal Abdul Khaliq, Former Director of Innovation, e& (Etisalat and); and Ms. Chada El Islam Benmahcene, Founder & Managing Director, ENTROGX Ventures.

In a welcome address, Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, remarked: “This inaugural TEDx event reflects the completion of our strategic vision to add this prestigious activity to our campus. We believe TEDx is a perfect event to add to our students’ academic progress and support their critical thinking.”

Speakers on AI referred to the ‘power of humanity over AI’ and the need to be prepared for a disruption that would be beneficial for humanity if handled deftly. Dwelling on the ubiquity of AI, they also agreed that certain jobs would be eliminated, but that several new ones would be created.

Sustainability experts made a plea for embedding sustainability in every aspect of our life, including business, and called for fostering love of nature and conservation of environment. The speakers delved into "Sustainability Impact: Aspirations versus Reality" and discussed sustainability efforts in our community.

Experts on entrepreneurial impact touched on demystifying black box thinking and pursuing gut feeling decision making; while speakers on leadership impact spoke on challenges in the age of AI.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, appreciated the speakers’ ‘invaluable ideas to ponder and pursue’, especially those that have emotional resonance. Despite the overarching prevalence of AI, he said the world will still be driven by human beings, not by machines, and therefore we want human beings who are fully developed not just intellectually but also emotionally.

Dr. Tahseen Anwer Arshi, Associate Provost for Research and Sustainability/Associate Professor - Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Director of The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, at AURAK, said: “It is thrilling to see such an impressive turnout of speakers and attendees at our first TEDx event. It was truly a day of inspiration, where we explored how to redefine the boundaries of what's possible and create a lasting impact in the world around us.”

TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events. These events are organized by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and to share the latest research in their local areas and spark conversations in their communities.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.

