Day-long conference, organised under four thematic sessions, to be held on Thursday, June 8

Dubai, UAE: Highlighting sustainable built environments as a critical component in the transition to a net zero future, the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) will convene policymakers, regulators, industry and academia at its 12th Annual Congress to be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City.

Under the theme, ‘Pathway to COP28: The Role of Sustainable Built Environment in Accelerating Climate Action’, the in-person event will feature experts from across the world who will share best practices and discuss ways to drive concerted efforts by the construction sector to galvanise climate action and deliver solutions to realise net-zero goals.

Held in the lead-up to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to be hosted by the UAE from November 30 – December 12 this year, the 12th EmiratesGBC Annual Congress will explore the challenges and opportunities under four thematic sessions that focus on COP28: Prospects and Aspirations, Transition to Net Zero, Green Finance for the Built Environment and Innovation, and Technology and Resilience.

The opening address will be delivered by H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Infrastructure.

Dr. Ali Al Jassim, Chair of EmiratesGBC, will underline the need to accelerate collaboration across the value chain and drive transformation for a climate-neutral and sustainable future. Ambassador Lars Steen, Consul General of Denmark, will deliver a keynote address.

Building on the outcomes of COP27 and raising ambition for the upcoming COP28, the 12th Annual Congress will explore common challenges, opportunities, and strategies through sharing good practice.

Dr. Ali Al Jassim, Chair of EmiratesGBC, said: “As the UAE prepares to host COP28 later this year, EmiratesGBC is highlighting the urgent need for the construction sector to embrace sustainable practices to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and to support UAE’s national climate targets. The construction industry currently accounts for close to 40% of global carbon emissions and solid waste streams. There is an urgent need to promote sustainable practices in the sector to reduce its impact the environment. Ahead of COP28, our 12th Annual Congress sets the stage to foster partnerships between the public and private sectors, and industry and academia, to leverage the enormous opportunities for the construction sector to drive positive climate action that benefits all.”

Agenda of 12th Annual Congress

Featuring three presentations and a panel discussion, the COP28: Prospects and Aspirations session will highlight the UAE’s commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and the uptake of actions that will deliver positive outcomes for the planet, the economy, and the people.

Sessions held under the theme, Transition to Net Zero, will focus on retrofitting solutions for existing building stock to achieve zero-carbon-ready levels and shed light on the challenges and opportunities for building a net zero supply chain.

The role of green finance, mechanisms for funding and financial products for climate actions will be under the spotlight at the session themed, Green Finance for the Built Environment while the Innovation, Technology and Resilience sessions will explore the potential of innovations and breakthroughs as a critical solutions provider for the built environment’s zero-emissions future.

Supported by EgyptGBC, LebanonGBC, BahrainGBC, JordanGBC, TunisiaGBC and PalestineGBC, the 12th Annual Congress also receives support from industry stakeholders including Trane Middle East & Africa, Egis Middle East, AD Ports Group, KEO International Consultants, ASSA ABLOY Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Saint-Gobain, and Bekaert.

registration to the Congress is open with a fee of AED 370 for members and partners of EmiratesGBC as well as supporting associations of the Congress. Non-members will pay AED 525. Registration fee is inclusive of 5% VAT.

For more details, please visit: https://emiratesgbc.org/emiratesgbc-congress-2023/

